Police arrested a 35-year-old Plymouth man who allegedly broke into an East Cambridge apartment with a knife Sunday morning and later nonfatally stabbed a man in his 50s without provocation, officials said.

Mark Pincus is facing six charges, including home invasion, armed assault to murder, and assault and battery on a police officer, Cambridge police said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Police said Pincus broke into an apartment on Sciarappa Street at about 8:20 a.m. Sunday and showed a knife. The resident pushed Pincus out of her apartment, and he ran from the area after 911 was called, police said.