Asa St. Louis is facing one count of murder for the Wednesday night shooting of 28-year-old Nelito Lopes, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement Sunday.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man in Brockton last week was arrested by police Sunday morning, officials said.

Brockton police responded around 7 p.m. to a report of shots fired and a person struck near Prospect and Walnut streets, the district attorney’s office said.

Officers found Lopes inside a 2003 Honda Civic that had crashed into a utility pole, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

Lopes was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

A murder warrant was issued for St. Louis at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, the district attorney’s office said.

State Police, Brockton police, and Boston police searched for St. Louis, and he was arrested at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday in Boston.

St. Louis is set to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Monday.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.