Thank you for Murray Whyte’s review of the Peabody Essex Museum’s exhibit on the witch trials (“Salem Witch Trials exhibit works strange magic in modern times,” Sunday Arts, Oct. 31). I grew up in Salem in the 1940s and ’50s. Yes, we went trick or treating, but we were taught in school that the hanging and stoning of people accused of being witches was a shameful part of Salem’s history. We were never taught that it was something to glorify and make money from.

When I see the throngs in downtown Salem, I am saddened and embarrassed at what has happened to the city’s history. So I was especially grateful to read Whyte’s thoughtful critique of the museum’s exhibit and to see it presented on the front page of the Sunday Arts section.