Waiting for a follow-up that asks white people some hard questions

In reading David Scharfenberg’s article “Where white people go, where Black people go” (Ideas, Oct. 31), it struck me that he profiled only Black and Latino people, and I was given the impression that the burden is on people of color to fix this so-called problem of segregation (as if people choosing to be in community with other people who are like them is automatically a bad thing). The article also seemed to suggest that white neighborhoods are where all the assets are and Black and Latino neighborhoods are where the deficits are.

Do white people benefit from venturing into Black and Latino neighborhoods? Do those neighborhoods and the people who live in them also have something to offer? Will there be a follow-up piece profiling white people and asking why they avoid certain neighborhoods and examining how they miss out from their segregationist habits?