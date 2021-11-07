Waiting for a follow-up that asks white people some hard questions
In reading David Scharfenberg’s article “Where white people go, where Black people go” (Ideas, Oct. 31), it struck me that he profiled only Black and Latino people, and I was given the impression that the burden is on people of color to fix this so-called problem of segregation (as if people choosing to be in community with other people who are like them is automatically a bad thing). The article also seemed to suggest that white neighborhoods are where all the assets are and Black and Latino neighborhoods are where the deficits are.
Do white people benefit from venturing into Black and Latino neighborhoods? Do those neighborhoods and the people who live in them also have something to offer? Will there be a follow-up piece profiling white people and asking why they avoid certain neighborhoods and examining how they miss out from their segregationist habits?
Advertisement
Natalia Cuadra-Saez
Roslindale
Positive spin for Boston, but you had to hunt for it
As a retired city planner and longtime Globe subscriber, I was intrigued by the subhead of the article “Where white people go, where Black people go”: “Cellphone data reveals how segregated Bostonians are in their movements.”
I was hopeful that some scientific rigor was going to be applied to the conventional wisdom. I was dismayed that the only “news” in the piece was buried more than 45 paragraphs down. The analysis showed that Boston “scored better on this measure [of segregation] than a number of cities that are widely considered more tolerant and cosmopolitan, like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.”
Shouldn’t that have been the headline?
Ned Daly
Needham