This time A-B flipped the script, mostly thanks to its three relay teams, which all claimed top-three finishes.

A-B captured its first North sectional title in 23 years Sunday at WPI’s Sports and Recreation Center. Last champions in 1998, Acton-Boxborough had finished runner-up in 15 of the last 23 sectional meets, most often to perennial power Andover.

WORCESTER — The Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim team no longer has to settle for second best.

Acton-Boxborough (365½ points) easily outdistanced Andover (246) and Central Catholic (207). North Andover (206) captured gold in six events to place fourth.

Coach Gretchen Turner credited her team’s depth. Acton-Boxborough won huge points with second-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 50.53 seconds) and 400 freestyle relay (3:41.34). The team also finished third in the 200 free relay (1:43.64).

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of points in those relays,” Turner said. “That was exciting: top three in all of those.”

Turner also got emotional when noting the absence of the program’s 41-year coach, the revered Jeff Johnson, who died in February 2019. Turner had Johnson as a coach when she was younger, and he served as a mentor when she first started as a coach.

“He should be here,” Turner said. “We definitely bring him here with us.”

A-B embodied Johnson’s “work hard, just race” motto Sunday. Freshman Isabella Teixeira broke the school record in the 100 free with her first-place finish (51.20), and also placed second in the 200 free (1:52.80).

“Having a plan and knowing what I was going to do made me happy,” Teixeira said. “The vibe, everything was great.”

Senior Sophie Juethner continued the freestyle dominance with a third-place finish in the 50 free (24.81).

“They’re excited for a chance at a state banner,” Turner said. “I know that’s what they want.”

North Andover senior Malia Amuan and junior Diya Ackerman-Vallala put up dominant performances for the fourth-place Scarlet Knights. Amuan was first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and 100 backstroke (55.82). Ackerman-Vallala was best in the 200 IM (2:08.36) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.20).

Advertisement

Both were members of North Andover’s winning 200 medley relay (1:48.83) and 200 free relay (1:38.74).

Methuen-Tewksbury was best-in-class of the six boys’ teams that competed at WPI. The Rangers (360 points) prevailed over Billerica (220) and Stoneham (130). Freshman Matthew Jo was a double-winner in the 200 IM (2:14.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.37) for the Rangers.

Wellesley senior captain Iris Xia takes a breath en route to a school-record finish (1:08.58) in the 100-yard breaststroke Sunday at WPI. Matt MacCormack

Four straight titles for Wellesley with help of Iris Xia

Iris Xia just missed the Wellesley school record for the 100-yard breaststroke in her sophomore season in 2019.

She planned to claim the record in 2020, but there weren’t any sectional or state meets in the COVID-shortened season.

Three seasons in the making, Xia’s 1:08.58 Sunday was good enough for the Wellesley record and a second-place finish in the South sectional meet. With the help of their senior captain, the Raiders (390½ points) earned their fourth consecutive sectional title, edging Needham (329) and Brookline (304).

“This is such a special experience,” Xia said. “This was our chance to really prove ourselves again.”

Xia was part of a record-breaking day for the Raiders. In addition to her school record in the breaststroke, Xia was part of Wellesley’s 200 medley relay team that snared meet and school records (1:49.72). Sophomore Elena Dudkina was part of the medley team, and got her own school record with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (58.46).

Advertisement

Although it was Wellesley’s fourth straight title, coach Jen Dutton said this one felt different given the two-year gap in sectional competition.

“I feel like we’re starting all over again after last year,” Dutton said. “Only a quarter of the girls who are here have been to a sectional meet . . . Even some of the upperclassmen had never made it. "

While Xia broke the Wellesley breaststroke record, she was topped in the race by Brookline junior Hannah Lee, who broke the sectional meet record with a 1:05.46 finish.

On the boys’ side, Braintree (269 points) narrowly defeated Milton (257) to earn the top spot amongst the four teams competing. The Wamps managed to claim overall victory without a single first-place finish in any event, showcasing their depth.