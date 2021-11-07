fb-pixel Skip to main content

WORCESTER — The Acton-Boxborough girls’ swim team no longer has to settle for second best.

A-B captured its first North sectional title in 23 years Sunday at WPI’s Sports and Recreation Center. Last champions in 1998, Acton-Boxborough had finished runner-up in 15 of the last 23 sectional meets, most often to perennial power Andover.

This time A-B flipped the script, mostly thanks to its three relay teams, which all claimed top-three finishes.

Acton-Boxborough (365½ points) easily outdistanced Andover (246) and Central Catholic (207). North Andover (206) captured gold in six events to place fourth.

Coach Gretchen Turner credited her team’s depth. Acton-Boxborough won huge points with second-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 50.53 seconds) and 400 freestyle relay (3:41.34). The team also finished third in the 200 free relay (1:43.64).

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of points in those relays,” Turner said. “That was exciting: top three in all of those.”

Turner also got emotional when noting the absence of the program’s 41-year coach, the revered Jeff Johnson, who died in February 2019. Turner had Johnson as a coach when she was younger, and he served as a mentor when she first started as a coach.

“He should be here,” Turner said. “We definitely bring him here with us.”

A-B embodied Johnson’s “work hard, just race” motto Sunday. Freshman Isabella Teixeira broke the school record in the 100 free with her first-place finish (51.20), and also placed second in the 200 free (1:52.80).

“Having a plan and knowing what I was going to do made me happy,” Teixeira said. “The vibe, everything was great.”

Senior Sophie Juethner continued the freestyle dominance with a third-place finish in the 50 free (24.81).

“They’re excited for a chance at a state banner,” Turner said. “I know that’s what they want.”

North Andover senior Malia Amuan and junior Diya Ackerman-Vallala put up dominant performances for the fourth-place Scarlet Knights. Amuan was first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and 100 backstroke (55.82). Ackerman-Vallala was best in the 200 IM (2:08.36) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.20).

Advertisement

Both were members of North Andover’s winning 200 medley relay (1:48.83) and 200 free relay (1:38.74).

Methuen-Tewksbury was best-in-class of the six boys’ teams that competed at WPI. The Rangers (360 points) prevailed over Billerica (220) and Stoneham (130). Freshman Matthew Jo was a double-winner in the 200 IM (2:14.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.37) for the Rangers.

Wellesley senior captain Iris Xia takes a breath en route to a school-record finish (1:08.58) in the 100-yard breaststroke Sunday at WPI.
Wellesley senior captain Iris Xia takes a breath en route to a school-record finish (1:08.58) in the 100-yard breaststroke Sunday at WPI.Matt MacCormack

Four straight titles for Wellesley with help of Iris Xia

Iris Xia just missed the Wellesley school record for the 100-yard breaststroke in her sophomore season in 2019.

She planned to claim the record in 2020, but there weren’t any sectional or state meets in the COVID-shortened season.

Three seasons in the making, Xia’s 1:08.58 Sunday was good enough for the Wellesley record and a second-place finish in the South sectional meet. With the help of their senior captain, the Raiders (390½ points) earned their fourth consecutive sectional title, edging Needham (329) and Brookline (304).

“This is such a special experience,” Xia said. “This was our chance to really prove ourselves again.”

Xia was part of a record-breaking day for the Raiders. In addition to her school record in the breaststroke, Xia was part of Wellesley’s 200 medley relay team that snared meet and school records (1:49.72). Sophomore Elena Dudkina was part of the medley team, and got her own school record with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (58.46).

Advertisement

Although it was Wellesley’s fourth straight title, coach Jen Dutton said this one felt different given the two-year gap in sectional competition.

“I feel like we’re starting all over again after last year,” Dutton said. “Only a quarter of the girls who are here have been to a sectional meet . . . Even some of the upperclassmen had never made it. "

While Xia broke the Wellesley breaststroke record, she was topped in the race by Brookline junior Hannah Lee, who broke the sectional meet record with a 1:05.46 finish.

On the boys’ side, Braintree (269 points) narrowly defeated Milton (257) to earn the top spot amongst the four teams competing. The Wamps managed to claim overall victory without a single first-place finish in any event, showcasing their depth.

The Wellesley girls' swim team won its fourth straight South sectional title Sunday at WPI.
The Wellesley girls' swim team won its fourth straight South sectional title Sunday at WPI.Matt McCormack

Boston Globe video