It’s not that the Jets, Chargers and Panthers, the Patriots’ past three opponents, are among the NFL’s best. In fact, the Panthers were especially dreadful Sunday. But the Chargers and Panthers are both in the playoff mix, and the Patriots defeated both teams handily. It’s a sign of dominance that the Patriots have outscored their opponents, 105-43, and essentially won all three games by multiple scores (the Chargers’ game had a late garbage touchdown).

▪ With their third straight decisive win to improve to 5-4, the Patriots made a statement Sunday: They are ready to be taken seriously as AFC contenders.

The AFC also is wide open. The Titans entered Sunday as the No. 1 seed, but they just lost running back Derrick Henry. The Bills entered Sunday looking like the best team in the AFC, but they struggled in a stunning, 9-6 loss at Jacksonville.

The Bills are just a half-game ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East. The AFC has 12 teams with at least four wins, but no dominant teams.

Which is why the Patriots are dangerous. They’re 5-4 after starting 1-3. The defense is rounding into form and has forced 10 turnovers in four games. And Mac Jones, despite a bad interception Sunday, is showing consistent improvement and is learning how to make plays that win (or don’t lose) games.

The Patriots’ upcoming schedule against the Browns, Falcons, Titans and Bills suddenly looks much more manageable. And the Patriots suddenly look like legit contenders in the AFC.

▪ Great game plan by Josh McDaniels to base the offense around the running backs, which helped Jones get the ball out quickly against the Panthers’ excellent pass rush. Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden combined for 220 of the Patriots’ 273 yards (80.6 percent). Stephenson was especially impressive, with a season-high 106 total yards, including a 41-yard scamper on a screen pass.

▪ But the win may have been costly, with both Stevenson and Harris suffering head injuries late in the fourth quarter. That left Bolden as the only healthy running back at the end of the game, since J.J. Taylor was a healthy scratch.

We’ll see if the two running backs suffered concussions, and whether they have to miss time. But the Patriots have rushed for at least 100 yards in each of their last five games, and the running backs have been Jones’s best friend. The Patriots’ offense will be in trouble next week against Cleveland if Bolden and Taylor are the only running backs.

▪ Another dominant day from the Patriots’ defense, which held the Panthers to 65 yards in the first half and just 240 for the day. The Panthers’ only scoring drives both began inside the Patriots’ 35-yard line, they went 3 for 11 on third down, and the Patriots intercepted Sam Darnold on three straight possessions in the second half. Christian McCaffrey did finish with 106 total yards, but he averaged less than 4 yards per carry and didn’t gain any receiving yardage until late in the third quarter.

The Patriots’ only real breakdown came on a 33-yard catch by Chuba Hubbard. Otherwise, the Panthers only had one other play over 20 yards.

The Patriots also did a great job of getting their hands up at the line of scrimmage, with Kyle Van Noy and Christian Barmore both swatting down two passes. One from Van Noy prevented what would have been a certain touchdown catch for McCaffrey.

▪ J.C. Jackson is making himself a lot of money next offseason when he hits unrestricted free agency. He had two more interceptions, giving him five this season, and 22 since he entered the NFL in 2018, the most of any player in that time frame. Jackson took his first interception back 88 yards for his first career TD, and then picked off Darnold again in the end zone. Jackson just has an incredible nose for the ball.

▪ Maybe the Panthers should have started P.J. Walker instead of Darnold, who was limited in practice all week because of a shoulder injury and a concussion. Darnold is now 0-4 in his career against the Patriots, with one touchdown and nine interceptions. He has seven touchdowns and 11 picks this season, and his three interceptions Sunday were some of the worst you will ever see. There’s no way the Panthers can go into next season with Darnold as their starting quarterback, even though they owe him almost $19 million fully guaranteed. They may have to pay him to go away.

▪ Stephon Gilmore was on a pitch count, and mostly covered Jakobi Meyers on third downs. But wouldn’t you know it, Gilmore came away with his second interception in as many games. He read the Patriots’ pick play perfectly, ran right to the spot where Jones would throw the ball, and made an easy interception. The Patriots’ secondary didn’t miss Gilmore Sunday, but he is proving he is still an elite cornerback (and should’ve gotten the Patriots more than a sixth-round pick).

▪ What a sloppy performance by the Patriots’ offense, especially in the first half. The Patriots had five pre-snap penalties, four in the first half. They only finished with 273 total yards, turned over the ball over, and Isaiah Wynn continued to struggle, getting busted for a false start and giving up a sack-strip. The Patriots’ offense was fortunate that the defense kept getting the ball back with great field position.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.