The fifth-seeded Big Blue were seemingly well on their way to victory.

Just a minute and 29 seconds into play, junior Brook Waters provided the Swampscott field hockey team with a lead in Sunday’s MIAA Division 3 first-round matchup against North Middlesex.

Swampscott's Olivia Baran taking a shot on goal in front of North Middlesex Taylor Poindexter during Sunday's MIAA Division 3 first-round game at Blocksidge Field.

But Swampscott had work for it. The hosts racked up six penalty corners in the first quarter and two goals were disallowed. But exhibiting patience, the Big Blue pulled away in the second half on a pair of goals from senior Sydney Marshall for a 4-0 win at Blocksidge Field.

Swampscott (11-5-2) will host No. 21 Medfield in the second round.

Advertisement

Sydney Marshall was denied by North Middlesex goalie Carly Shugrue, and the post, on this shot, but still scored twice in Swampscott's 4-0 victory. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“Our goal was to come out and out and get a corner or a goal in the first two minutes,” Swampscott coach Courtney Russo said. “I think they came out strong . . . I think we flattened out a little after that, but after halftime, [we] were able to get their momentum back and create some offense.”

North Middlesex (8-8-2), the 28th seed, was persistent and threatened to get on the scoresheet. The Patriots had their best chance on a breakaway from near the halfway line trailing 1-0. But Swampscott goalie Chloe Rakauskus forced the play wide with her aggressive charge out of the net, giving her defenders time to recover and stop the shot on the goal line.

“We knew we had to come out strong,” Swampscott’s Isabella Modica said. “A lot of times, that first goal can make the difference, and we were all really happy to get that one.”

Swampscott finally doubled its advantage midway through the third quarter. Soon after, Marshall added a tip-in, then fired home a fourth with 12 minutes left.

“We’ve been working hard on passing, communicating through our transfers,” Modica said. “The number one thing for us has been team bonding; we’re really close as a team.”

Advertisement

Swampscott's Olivia Baran celebrates a goal in front of North Middlesex goalie Carlie Shugrue during the first half. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Swampscott's Isabella Modica (left) battles for the ball with Olivia Freeman of North Middlesex. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Bishop Stang 2, Wilmington 1 — Ava Pacheco and Sydney Plouffe scored for the 14th-seeded Spartans (4-9-2) in the first-round win.

Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1 — Senior Nicole Mayer got the 10th-seeded Raiders (11-6-1) on the board, then freshman Evie Schneider and senior Emily Waugh added goals to take the victory.

Foxborough 3, Middleborough 0 — Jenny Gallagher, Kate Collins and Mia DiNunzio scored to lift the sixth-seeded Warriors (14-5) to victory in the first round. Lilli Jones earned the shutout with five saves.

Medfield 1, Dedham 0 — Maeve O’Hara’s second-quarter goal propelled the No. 21 Warriors (7-10-2) to the upset of the 12th-seeded Marauders in a first-round matchup of Tri-Valley League rivals.

Sandwich 4, Quabbin 0 — Paige Hawkins, Lily Tobin, Emily Souke, and Haley McLaughlin netted goals as the top-seeded Blue Knights (15-1-2) soared to the first-round win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.