A Wisconsin health care organization ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback detailed his reasoning for avoiding the three COVID-19 vaccinations endorsed by the NFL. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership, effective Saturday. Prevea Health and Rodgers had been partners since 2012. The statement said Prevea Health “remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.” Rodgers has strongly questioned the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, along with any organization forcing health requirements on individuals … The Chicago Bears will once again be without star linebacker Khalil Mack , though they might have running back David Montgomery available when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The three-time All-Pro, who has a foot injury, was off to one of his best starts with six sacks in the first seven games. Mack was sidelined for the first time since 2018 last week, when the Bears gave up 467 yards — their highest total in seven years — in a 33-22 loss to San Francisco. Montgomery has missed the past four games because of a sprained knee and was designated to return from injured reserve this week. He was hurt late in the Bears’ win over Detroit on Oct. 3.

The Cleveland Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr . signed the settlement for his release, clearing the way for him to potentially become a free agent, a person familiar with the agreement told the Associated Press on Saturday. Beckham, who was excused by the team this week for his conduct, will officially be waived Monday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. The Browns and Beckham agreed to eliminate the non-guaranteed two years remaining on his contract after 2021, the person said. Once Beckham’s waived, he can be claimed by a team that would have to pay the $7.25 million he’s owed for the remainder of this season. If Beckham clears waivers Tuesday at 4 p.m., he’ll be become a free agent and the Browns would owe him $4.25 million, saving the club $3 million.

Golf

Hovland leads Mayakoba by 2 shots

Viktor Hovland was hitting it so well he had no trouble taking on a big risk, and it paid off with a big finish for a 9-under-par 62 and a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Hovland, the defending champion at this Mexican resort, hit driver just over the green on the par-4 17th and hit a dart into the closing hole at El Cameleon for the lowest score of his PGA Tour career … Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole round in the TimberTech Championship. Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 in Boca Raton, Fla., a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup. Steven Alker was a stroke back after a 63 …Thomas Pieters and Matthieu Pavon will enter the final round of the Portugal Masters sharing a four-shot lead. The two leaders both carded a third round of 6-under 65. Pavon of France hit eight birdies to go with two bogeys, while Belgium’s Pieters recovered from a double bogey on the fifth by making an eagle and five birdies on the back nine … Keita Nakajima lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur in the world when he made two tough pars from a sandy waste area on the 18th hole — in regulation and in a playoff — before outlasting Taichi Kho of Hong Kong to win Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The 21-year-old from Japan became the first top-ranked amateur to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and the victory comes with an invitation to the Masters.

College hockey

NU women skate to 1-1 tie

Junior Peyton Anderson and senior Maddie Mills scored shootout goals to give Northeastern women an extra Hockey East point after the Huskies skated to a 1-1 tie with Providence at Schneider Arena . . . Senior goaltender Sam­antha Carpentier-Yelle made 15 saves and fifth-year forward Natalie Snodgrass scored the game-winning goal as UConn women earned a 1-0 win against Boston University at Walter Brown Arena . . . Harvard women lost to host Clarkson, 4-3, in overtime . . . Junior forward Filip Forsmark scored with 3:57 remaining to propel the Merrimack College men to a 4-3 win against host Boston College. The Eagles got two goals from Marc McLaughlin . . . Michael Colella notched a hat trick for the Northern Michigan men in their 6-2 rout of visiting Boston University … Jakov Novak scored a pair of goals, while Jordan Harris and Aidan McDonough added scores of their own as the Northeastern men took down the University of New Hampshire , 4-1, at Matthews Arena to complete the home-and-home sweep … UMass men scored four times in the third period to pull away from Providence at Schneider Arena, completing the weekend sweep of the Friars with a 5-1 victory.

Baseball

Red Sox prospect involved in brawl

A fight broke out in the ninth inning of an Arizona Fall League game between Peoria and Scottsdale, a rare brawl in a league where top prospects from all minor league organizations mix to form teams. Red Sox farmhand Josh Winckowski, playing for Scottsdale, hit Canaan Smith-Njigba of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a pitch and the batter charged the mound. Punches were thrown, both players were ejected, and Smith-Njigba left the field being held back while still screaming at Winckowski for throwing at his head … Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman won the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in a vote by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Freeman hit .304 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 16 postseason games, helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year after leading his team with a .287 average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs …Right-hander Trevor Bauer, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Charlie Blackmon and infielder-outfielder Jurickson Profar declined to opt out of their contracts to become free agents.

Tennis

Djokovic to stay No. 1

Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5), in the Paris Masters semifinals. Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98. Djokovic will face Russian Daniil Medvedev for the championship after losing to him in straight sets in the US Open final two months ago. Djokovic had not played since. Second-seeded Medvedev routed No. 4 Alexander Zverev — the Olympic champion — 6-2, 6-2 for a fourth straight win against him, having also beaten him in last year’s final.

NBA

Trail Blazers’ president under fire

The Portland Trail Blazers launched an independent investigation of President Neil Olshey over alleged workplace misconduct, according to multiple people with knowledge of the investigation. Investigators have sought answers from employees regarding Olshey’s workplace demeanor and the organization’s handling of the 2020 death of a video assistant, among other topics. The Athletic and Yahoo Sports first reported the investigation, which the Blazers confirmed, without naming Olshey.

