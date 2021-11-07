The AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit and survived an acrobatic interception by Minnesota’s Anthony Barr on the first possession of overtime. Barr tipped Lamar Jackson’s pass and caught it out of the air, giving the Vikings the ball at their own 38, but Minnesota went three-and-out and Baltimore drove into Tucker’s range again.

It was the third overtime game of the season for each team. They both had split their first two.

It was another agonizing loss for the Vikings (3-5), who have not dropped a game all season by more than seven points.

The Ravens took a 31-24 lead on Le’Veon Bell’s 1-yard run with 3:29 remaining in regulation. The Vikings tied it on a 1-yard scoring pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen with 1:03 to play.

Cousins had thrown a 12-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on fourth-and-9 from the Baltimore 16 to keep that drive going.

Jackson threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He also ran for 120 yards on 21 carries. It was his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick’s regular-season record for quarterbacks.

Baltimore trailed, 24-10, after Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu ran the second-half kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown, but the Ravens rallied thanks to three big fourth-down conversions.

Devonta Freeman ran for the necessary yardage on fourth-and-2 from the Baltimore 36, and then Jackson threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Ricard on fourth-and-goal to make it 24-17.

On the Ravens’ next possession, Jackson converted a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from his own 27. Baltimore later made a first down on third-and-15 when Marquise Brown gained 18 yards on a catch-and-run.

Jackson eventually threw a 5-yard TD pass to Devin Duvernay, a difficult catch that tied the game and capped an 18-play, 82-yard drive that took 10:17.

Browns 41, Bengals 16 — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and two scores, and Cleveland (5-4) built off cornerback Denzel Ward’s early 99-yard interception return for a TD to blow out host Cincinnati (5-4). Baker Mayfield, in his first game since the Browns released Odell Beckham Jr., was on target and finished with a 132.6 passer rating (14 of 21, 218 yards). His counterpart Joe Burrow, meanwhile, threw two interceptions and was sacked five times in dropping to 0-3 against Ohio’s other NFL team. Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t help with two dropped passes, one in the end zone. Chubb also scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter when the Browns built their big lead despite being outgained and their defense being on the field for nearly 23 minutes in the first half.

Dolphins 17, Texans 9 — Two 1-7 teams combined for nine turnovers in Miami Gardens, Fla., with the host Dolphins (2-7) winning despite five of those thanks to 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett. Brissett filled in again for Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the game with a finger injury on his throwing hand after being limited in practice. Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 83 yards for Miami, which got a touchdown run from Myles Gaskin and a 10-point burst in 39 seconds late in the second quarter, highlighted by a scoring catch from Mack Hollins. Ka’imi Fairbairn had three field goals for Houston (1-8), which got quarterback Tyrod Taylor back, only for him to throw three interceptions.

Broncos 30, Cowboys 16 — Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and visiting Denver (5-4) stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered to end Dallas’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right calf, but couldn’t get the Cowboys (6-2) moving until two meaningless late touchdowns that merely avoided a shutout. Broncos’ rookie Jonathon Cooper sacked Prescott twice in Denver’s first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller. They handed Dallas its first double-digit deficit of the season at 13-0 on Bridgewater’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, who beat NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs at the goal line. Brandon McManus hit four field goals for the winners, while the Cowboys were 0 for 4 on fourth down.

Falcons 27, Saints 25 — Matt Ryan hit Cordarrelle Patterson for a 64-yard gain with a minute to go, setting up Younghoe Koo’s 29-yard field goal as time expired as Atlanta (4-4) won at mistake-prone New Orleans (5-3), which scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes, but failed to convert a pair of 2-point tries. Ryan passed for 343 yards, connected twice with Olamide Zaccheaus for touchdowns, and the veteran quarterback also ran for a score on a bootleg. Ryan’s second scoring pass gave the Falcons a 24-6 lead with 10:39 left in the fourth quarter before the Saints reeled off three touchdowns, taking a 25-24 lead on Trevor Siemian’s 8-yard pass to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left. Even with top Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley unavailable, Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes without a turnover.

Giants 23, Raiders 16 — Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late as New York (3-6) won in Las Vegas (5-3), which is an NFL-worst 3-16 after a week off the last 19 years. Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals — the last after McKinney’s second pick — for the Giants, who got 99 rushing yards from former Raider Devontae Booker filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley. The Raiders settled for three short field goals by Daniel Carlson, who also missed a 25-yarder in the second half, and lost for the first time in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia.