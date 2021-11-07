“Obviously with the way Bobby came on at the end of the year, we feel really good about having him,” Bloom said. “He’s a big factor for us on our roster. It’s also a position, as we saw down the stretch, where it helps to have different options.”

During a news conference Sunday evening, Bloom acknowledged what lies ahead for the Sox at that position.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom believes the team has much-needed depth at the first base position despite the competition between Bobby Dalbec and prospect Triston Casas that is likely to become a hot stove topic of conversation before the 2022 season.

Dalbec hit .269 in the second half of the year compared to just .219 in the first half. He belted 15 homers in the second half with a .611 slugging percentage and .955 OPS. He also improved at first base in the last month of the season after struggling to adjust to the position early on.

Casas helped Team USA win the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and made an impression on former Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

“He’s advanced beyond his age as far as a hitter,” Scioscia told Baseball America. “He understands what pitchers are trying to do to him. He’s made some adjustments to his swing, just from the qualifiers to now, that were tremendous.

“And I think his ability to hit right and lefthanded pitching is a skill set that you don’t see in a lot of young hitters.”

Casas hit .279/.394/.484 with 14 homers in 371 plate appearances between Double A Portland and Triple A Worcester (though 329 of those plate appearances came at Double A Portland).

Bloom acknowledged Casaswill needs more reps at the Triple A level.

“Triston just got to Triple A,” Bloom said. “I feel that level is a real test. [We want] to make sure [he] has mastered that level before [taking] a huge adjustment to the major leagues. But, you know, in the long run, we’re really excited about him. And that doesn’t preclude us from adding other options to help us in the near, or in the medium term.”

They’re staying put

With a number of marquee shortstops looking to test the free agent after receiving qualifying offers from their respective teams, namely the Astros’ Carlos Correa, the Rockies’ Trevor Story and the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, there has been some chatter about the possibility of Xander Bogaerts either shifting to third, which would then move Rafael Devers into another role, or moving to second. But Bloom said Bogaerts and Devers are the team’s best options for now at the short and third, respectively.

“I don’t think you should ever take anything off the table,” Bloom said. “But, with that said, with both those guys we don’t have concern about the positions they play. We love them both and feel very well set up on the left side of our infield.”

Dodgers decline Kershaw

While the Los Angeles Dodgers qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Chris Taylor and Seager and Chris Taylor, they declined to do so with lefthanded pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer deals before Sunday’s deadline. If players reject those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation.

Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular season starts but missed the postseason due to a left forearm injury that is not expected to require surgery.

They’re qualified

Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman received a qualifying offer from the World Series-winning Braves, while the AL champion Astros extended offers to righthander Justin Verlander as well as Correa. Verlander missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery, but the 38-year-old hopes to return next season.

The New York Mets made qualifying offers to outfielder Michael Conforto and righthanded pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team with multiple qualifying offers, made to lefthander Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien.

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Giants first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualifying offers.

Among the notable free agents who did not receive qualifying offers: Rockies righthander Jon Gray, White Sox lefthander Carlos Rodón and Giants pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Players have until Nov. 17 to decide if they’ll accept. Just 10 of 96 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.