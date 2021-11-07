Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just 4 points over No. 3 Alabama in the Associated Press college football poll, as Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5. Georgia was the unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25. Cincinnati has been ranked No. 2, best in school history, for four straight weeks. Oklahoma, which had an open date this past weekend, stayed at No. 4. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 7, and Michigan State slipped three to No. 8 after losing at Purdue.

The NBA told its players, coaches, and referees that they should receive booster shots against the coronavirus, with particular urgency for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The league and the National Basketball Players Association — working jointly based on guidance from the NBA’s public health and infectious disease experts — said those who received Johnson & Johnson shots more than two months ago should get a booster. Some teams already have been planning for players to receive booster shots when available. A small number of previously vaccinated NBA players have tested positive this season for COVID-19 and entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

MARATHONS

Korir, Jepchirchir victorious in New York

Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the men’s and women’s New York City Marathon. Korir’s first-place finish (2:08:22) brought him redemption after he came in second in New York in 2019. Jepchirchir pulled away in the final meters to win in 2:22:39. As she won the Olympic marathon this past summer in Tokyo, she became the first woman to win a major marathon the fall after winning Olympic gold. The women’s fourth-place finisher, 2020 Tokyo bronze medalist Molly Seidel, set the American course record with a time of 2:24:42. Shortly after the professional races were won, retired US runner Shalane Flanagan, 40, finished among the first wave of non-professional runners. The unofficial time of 2:33:32 for the 2017 champ meant she had achieved her goal of completing each of the six major marathons — Berlin, London, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo, and New York — in less than three hours in a six-week span . . . The Los Angeles Marathon returned after 19 months and two delays with John Korir of Kenya winning the 36th edition of the race, finishing in 2:12:48. His older brother, Wesley, is a two-time winner of the race. Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race in 2:33:17. Cockram won after placing 13th in the London Marathon on Oct. 3. The race, typically held in March, was rescheduled for May before being postponed a second time out of caution — and it wound up landing on the same day as the New York City Marathon.

SOCCER

MLS sets playoff field on final day

Valentín Castellanos scored his 19th goal of the season, tying for the league lead, to give shorthanded New York City FC a 1-1 tie with visiting Philadelphia, clinching a home game in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Fourth-seeded NYC FC will play No. 5 seed Atlanta in the first round, with the winner playing top-seeded New England. The second-seeded Union will play No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls in the first round . . . Sebastian Mendez and Daryl Dike put an end to Montreal’s playoff aspirations with goals that gave visiting Orlando City a 2-0 win. No. 3 seed Nashville will host to sixth-seeded Orlando . . . Ola Kamara scored twice to finish tie for the MLS goals lead with a career-high 19 and D.C. United beat host Toronto FC, 3-1, but missed the Eastern Conference playoffs . . . Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the Red Bulls tie 1-1 host Nashville on Sunday and clinch its playoff berth . . . Miles Robinson and Josef Martínez scored as Atlanta overcame an early deficit to win in Cincinnati, 2-1, and clinch a playoff berth . . . Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for host Columbus in its 2-0 win over Chicago, but the defending MLS champions will miss the playoffs, finishing in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Rapids take over top spot

In the Western Conference, Jonathan Lewis scored two goals as Colorado eliminated visiting Los Angeles FC from playoff contention with a 5-2 victory and moved into first place in the Western Conference. Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado (17-7-10), which earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a draw at Vancouver . . . A goal by Sebastian Blanco in the 53rd minute was the final tally for playoff-bound Portland (17-3-4) in a 3-0 victory over visiting Austin, which set a club record for most wins in a season . . . Adrien Hunou and Robin Lob scored early for visiting Minnesota, which played to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy to make the playoffs. The Galaxy, on the other hand, were eliminated because of a dramatic 1-0 stoppage-time win by Real Salt Lake . . . Ryan Gauld pulled host Vancouver even with a header in the 20th minute and the Whitecaps tied Seattle, 1-1, to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2017 . . . Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st and final career goal to help host San Jose tie Dallas, 1-1. The 38-year-old all-time MLS goals leader retired after the game, finishing a 18-year career.

Hatch comes up golden in NWSL playoffs

Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch scored in overtime and the host Washington Spirit defeated the North Carolina Courage, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. The Spirit move on to play OL Reign next Sunday in Tacoma, Wash. The second-seeded Reign had a bye for the quarterfinals . . . Mallory Pugh scored the lone goal as the host Chicago Red Stars knocked out Gotham FC with a 1-0 quarterfinal victory. The Red Stars move on to face the top-seeded Portland Thorns in the semifinals next Sunday . . . Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith with the Premier League team mired in a five-game losing streak.

GOLF

Viktor Hovland repeats in Mexico

Viktor Hovland seized control of the World Wide Technology Championship with three birdies on the front nine, and never let anyone else get closer than three shots to defend his title in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a 23-under 261 and a four-shot lead over Carlos Ortiz . . . Steven Alker had to qualify for his first PGA Tour Champions event three months ago and kept playing all the way to the Charles Schwab Cup final. Alker capped off his amazing run in Boca Raton, Fla., when he closed with a 4-under-par 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship, easily moving into the top 36 players who advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week. He finished at 17-under 199 and moved from No. 46 to No. 22 in the Schwab Cup standings, which accounts for the last two years because time off from the pandemic led to a “super season” for the 50-and-older set . . . Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 68 in the final round to finish 19-under 265 to win the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura for his first European Tour victory since 2019. The Portugal Masters was the final tournament in Europe before the tour heads to Dubai to close out the season.

MISCELLANY

Novak Djokovic wraps up 37th Masters title

The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the Paris Masters final on for a record 37th Masters title. Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors. The veteran Serb had lost to Medvedev in straight sets in the US Open final two months ago and had not played a tournament since . . . McKenna Brand scored the game’s only goal in the second period as the Boston Pride beat the Minnesota Whitecaps, 1-0, for a weekend sweep at Warrior Ice Arena on the opening weekend of Premier Hockey Federation play . . . Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One season championship with a dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third to become the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the history of the race. Verstappen, who started third after struggling in qualifying, now leads Hamilton by 19 points with four races left in the season. Hamilton finished second and had to fight off Perez at the end to hold on there . . . Saúl Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) knocked out Caleb Plant on Saturday night in Las Vegas to become the undisputed supermiddleweight boxing champion.



















