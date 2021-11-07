The Patriots and Panthers are set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. Can New England win three in a row for the first time since 2019? Can Carolina stay in the NFC playoff picture? Keep it here for all the latest action.

Some stats to watch for today — 11:15 a.m.

These are courtesy of Patriots’ PR:

•Damien Harris is looking to score a rushing touchdown in his fifth straight game. If successful, he will tie for the third most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in team history. (Curtis Martin holds the franchise record with seven straight games, set in 1996.)

•Jakobi Meyers threw touchdown passes in Weeks 10 and 17 last season, becoming the fourth wide receiver with two touchdown passes in a single season in the Super Bowl era. With one more touchdown pass, Kendrick Bourne can join that list after he completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the win over the Jets on Oct. 24.

•Mac Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes in five of his first eight NFL games, the only rookie QB to ever do so. The rookie record is nine games, set by Dan Prescott. The NFL record is 13 games by Drew Brees in 2017. (In addition, through eight games, Jones’ completion rate is 68.1 percent. The best completion for a season by a rookie quarterback is Prescott’s 67.7 percent, set in 2016.)

•Matt Judon has eight sacks through eight games. His career-high is 9.5 sacks, set in 2019 with the Ravens.

Pregame reading list — 11:05 a.m.

The best way to prepare for today:

Matt Pepin: Report: Panthers’ Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Patriots on Sunday

Nicole Yang: Panthers activate running back Christian McCaffrey in time for Sunday’s game against Patriots

Ben Volin: The Patriots’ trade of Stephon Gilmore was disappointing in more ways than one

Nicole Yang: A lot of teams need to pass on Odell Beckham Jr. before he can catch on with Patriots

Jim McBride: For a supposedly ‘all-business’ team, the Patriots are having a lot of fun these days

Khari Thompson: Five Panthers players to watch in their Week 9 showdown against the Patriots

Chad Finn: Patriots and Panthers are each 4-4, but this is not an even matchup

Nicole Yang: Panthers coach Matt Rhule saw special things in Mac Jones a while ago

Jim McBride: Stephon Gilmore didn’t agree with how the Patriots handled his quadriceps injury and his contract

Jim McBride: In his year and a half as a Patriot, it’s been nothing but good vibes for Adrian Phillips

Back to live action — 11 a.m.

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, we’ve got the Patriots and Panthers, set for a 1 p.m. kickoff. New England will be looking to win its third straight for the first time in more than a year. We’ll have all the action all day long, including our usual pregame festivities with news from the stadium, the latest betting information, weather updates, a look around the league, inactive analysis, and much more. So put on a fresh pot of coffee and settle in for a great day of football.

