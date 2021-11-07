Leading 7-3 in the middle of the second quarter, the Patriots tried to run Jakobi Meyers across the middle of the field. Gilmore, however, read the play perfectly and beat his former teammate to the spot to snag Mac Jones’s errant pass. Gilmore sprinted back to the 40-yard line.

Former Patriots star Stephon Gilmore admitted earlier this week he had extra motivation to play well against his old team, and he drove his point home with a first-half interception as a member of the Panthers on Sunday.

Asked if playing against the Patriots was “a little extra” motivation earlier this week, Gilmore answered that it was “a lot extra.”

Still, Gilmore said there are “no hard feelings” between himself and the Patriots, and he was friendly with the Patriots before the game. He greeted Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Mac Jones, and other teammates with hugs.

“It’s business,” he said last week. “It happens all the time. … I had good years there. I’m happy to be a Panther now.”

The Patriots’ defense held after Gilmore’s interception, but the Panthers still converted a field goal.

The Patriots answered with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to end the half. Jones finished the first half 11-for-13 as a passer, boosted by a big performance from the run game (105 yards on 20 carries) to take a 14-6 lead into the locker room.