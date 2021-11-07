Columbus (13-13-8) finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, tied with D.C. United, 1 point behind the final playoff spot.

Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for Columbus in its 2-0 win over the Chicago Fire in Columbus on Sunday, but the defending MLS champions will miss the playoffs.

D.C. United 3, Toronto FC 1 — Ola Kamara scored twice to finish tied for the MLS goals lead with a career-high 19 as D.C. beat Toronto to close the regular season.

Kamara tied New York City FC’s Taty Castellanos for the goals lead, with Castellanos scoring the tying goal in New York’s 1-1 tie with Philadelphia. Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz entered the Sounders’ late game against Vancouver with 17 goals.

Steven Birnbaum also scored for D.C. United (14-15-5), which missed the Eastern Conference playoffs when the New York Red Bulls tied Nashville.

Atlanta United 2, FC Cincinnati 1 — Miles Robinson and Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta United, which overcame an early deficit to beat FC Cincinnati and clinch a playoff berth on the last day of the regular season.

Atlanta (13-9-12) earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. It will play fourth-seeded New York City FC in the first round.

Red Bulls 1, Nashville FC 1 — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help New York tie with Nashville and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

The seventh-seeded Red Bulls (13-12-9) play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville (12-4-18) will host sixth-seeded Orlando City.

Orlando City FC 2, FC Montreal 0 — Orlando didn’t just beat Montreal, It also clinched an MLS playoff spot.

Sebastian Mendez and Daryl Dike both scored in the game, which put an end to CF Montreal’s playoff aspirations. Montreal (12-11-11) needed a win to make it into the playoffs.

New York City FC 1, Union 1 — Valentín Castellanos scored his 19th goal of the season to give shorthanded New York a tie with Philadelphia. The team also clinched a home game in the first round of the MLS playoffs.

Fourth-seeded New York City (14-11-9) played a man down after 24-year-old Gedion Zelalem, who made his first start since 2019, was shown a red card in the 21st minute. NYCFC will play No. 5 seed Atlanta United in the first round.

Castellanos, who tied D.C. United’s Ola Kamara for most goals in MLS this season, has scored in four consecutive games and has six goals in that span.

The second-seeded Union will play No. 7 seed New York Red Bulls in the first round.











