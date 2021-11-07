FOXBOROUGH — There was nothing to decide for the Revolution on MLS Decision Day. But there was plenty to celebrate, despite the Revolution losing, 1-0, to Inter Miami Sunday. The result cost the Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) a chance to break the league wins record, but did not dampen their post-game celebration, as they were presented with the Supporters’ Shield.

The Revolution came through in decisive games in the last two months, setting up an anti-climactic season finale before a crowd of 31,635 at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution had unbeaten streaks of 10 games overall and at home snapped, as they finished with a 12-2-3 home mark, tying the team record for home wins and points (39).