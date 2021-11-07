FOXBOROUGH — There was nothing to decide for the Revolution on MLS Decision Day. But there was plenty to celebrate, despite the Revolution losing, 1-0, to Inter Miami Sunday. The result cost the Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) a chance to break the league wins record, but did not dampen their post-game celebration, as they were presented with the Supporters’ Shield.
The Revolution came through in decisive games in the last two months, setting up an anti-climactic season finale before a crowd of 31,635 at Gillette Stadium.
The Revolution had unbeaten streaks of 10 games overall and at home snapped, as they finished with a 12-2-3 home mark, tying the team record for home wins and points (39).
Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France, scored on a deflected shot in the 59th minute for Miami (12-17-5, 41 points).
The Revolution dominated early and seemed capable of matching their 5-0 win over Miami in July. But Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil missed open nets early, setting a tone as the Revolution continued to misfire to the end.
