Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with Los Angeles, winning three Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. He was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular season starts but missed the postseason due to a left forearm injury that is not expected to require surgery.

Seager and Taylor were among 14 players offered $18.4 million, one-year qualifying offer deals before the deadline Sunday night. If players reject those offers and sign with another club, their former team is entitled to draft pick compensation.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have extended qualifying offers to free agent All-Stars Corey Seager and Chris Taylor , but not Clayton Kershaw .

Advertisement

Atlanta slugger Freddie Freeman received a qualifying offer from the World Series-winning Braves, while the AL champion Houston Astros extended offers to shortstop Carlos Correa and righthander Justin Verlander. The latter missed all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery, but the 38-year-old hopes to return next season.

The New York Mets announced Saturday outfielder Michael Conforto and righty Noah Syndergaard were offered qualified offers. The Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team with multiple qualifying offers, made to lefthander Robbie Ray and infielder Marcus Semien.

Semien is a free agent for the second consecutive offseason but did not receive a qualifying offer from Oakland last year before signing an $18 million, one-year deal with Toronto.

Players can only be extended qualifying offers once in their careers under the collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, Los Angeles Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt rounded out the list of players to receive qualifying offers.

Among the notable free agents who did not receive qualifying offers: Colorado righthander Jon Gray, Chicago White Sox lefthander Carlos Rodón and Giants pitchers Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood.

Advertisement

Players have until Nov. 17 to decide if they’ll accept. Just 10 of 96 players to receive a qualifying offer have accepted since the system was introduced in 2012.

Cubs exercise option on LHP Wade Miley

The Chicago Cubs exercised their $10 million option for lefthander Wade Miley. The move had been expected since the team claimed Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Miley, who turns 35 on Saturday, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

If Chicago had not picked up Miley’s option, it would have owed him a $1 million buyout.

The Cubs are looking for pitching help after going 71-91 this year for their first losing record since 2014. They finished with a 4.87 ERA, ranking 27th in the majors.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has played for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.



