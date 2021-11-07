Juan “JP” Muniz, Methuen — A game-time decision headed into the Rangers’ first-round matchup with Everett, the senior tailback/defensive back stepped up in a huge way with two touchdowns in the second half and a pair of interceptions to seal a 25-22 win.

Jake Gilbert Xaverian — After getting injured during the second half of the Hawks’ regular-season finale against Catholic Memorial, the senior stepped up with six total touchdowns (4 passing, 2 rushing) and was 9-for-13 passing for 130 yards with 60 rushing yards to lead fourth-seeded Xaverian in a 48-21 win over Brockton.

Jesse Ofurie, St. John’s Prep — The junior wide receiver caught four balls for 117 yards and two touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Eagles past Shrewsbury, 28-0, in the first round.

Division 2

Rudy Gately, King Philip — It’ll be King Philip-Mansfield for a second time this season, in a D2 quarterfinal, thanks in part to the junior, who paced a strong Warriors rushing attack in a 35-0 win over Chelmsford with 131 yards, including touchdown runs of 3 and 26 yards.

Jephte Jean and Conner Zukowski, Mansfield — Each sophomore starred for the Hornets in a 28-21 victory over Barnstable: Jean, an interior defensive lineman, filled the stat sheet with an interception, a tackle for a loss and a key pass defensed along with numerous other stops in the middle; Zukowski completed 12 of 22 passes for 226 yards and two touchdown passes, including a 62-yard connection with C.J. Bell on his first dropback of the game and a second 48-yard strike to Trevor Foley.

Eugene Jordan, Barnstable — The senior running back left it all on the field in a 28-21 loss to Mansfield, rushing for 187 yards on 24 carries, including a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

James Murphy, Reading — In a 25-23 victory at Bishop Feehan, the junior quarterback completed 18 of 26 passes for 217 yards and touchdown passes of 5, 15, and 13 yards.

Division 3

Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough — The senior back needed just 10 carries to do an awful lot of damage, finishing with five touchdowns and 144 yards as the third-seeded Red Rocketeers rolled, 48-6, over Plymouth North.

Michael Landolfi and Dylan Rice, Hanover — As he did through much of the regular season, Landolfi controlled the air as the seventh-seeded Hawks throttled Minnechaug, 35-0. He amassed a season-high 366 passing yards, completing 21 of 27 passes with four touchdowns. Rice hauled in two of those scores, and finished with nine catches for 167 yards.

Owen McHugh, Milton — Filling in for injured starter Chase Vaughan, the junior was up to the task in leading the sixth-seeded Wildcats to a 45-21 win over Dartmouth. McHugh finished with 197 yards passing, including a 46-yard touchdown to Michael Fulton, and tacked on rushing scores of 13 and 45 yards.

Will Shannon, Masconomet — With star senior Mat Nadworny out with injury, the junior filled in with 138 yards on 24 carries as eighth-seeded Masco hung on for a 28-21 win over Walpole.

Division 4

Gavin Erickson, Wilmington — The 6-foot-3-inch senior wideout, who is committed to Seton Hall for lacrosse, tallied 92 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards with three total touchdowns to help the No. 11 Wildcats pull off a 31-20 upset at sixth-seeded Middleborough.

Colin Kelter, Danvers — The versatile senior caught six balls for 116 yards, and added 59 rushing yards on 12 carries to help the seventh-seeded Falcons survive, 17-12, against No. 10 Wayland in first-round action.

D’Kari Rodrigues, Scituate — The senior tailback is just one of many weapons for the top-seeded Sailors, and he rolled to 125 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 42-0 first-round win over East Longmeadow.

Division 5

Ryan Fitzgerald, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior connected with receiver Jaden Moore on four touchdown passes in a 48-43 non-playoff win over Bishop Stang, and he added a pair of fourth-quarter scores on the ground, one going for 66 yards.

Brian Olson and Danny Sullivan, Dover-Sherborn —The duo led the Raiders to the program’s first playoff win by connecting on all three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 40-yarder in the second quarter in a 21-7 first-round win over Watertown.

Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick —The senior not only caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Steven Woods, including a 64-yarder, during a 49-14 first-round win over Maynard/AMSA, he also ran for a 6-yard score, returned an interception 35 yards to paydirt and kicked six extra points.

Manny Vasquez, Greater Lawrence —The senior threw a 15-yard touchdown pass as time expired to help the Reggies defeat Saugus, 15-14, in non-playoff action. He finished 9-of-16 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard touchdown to Andy Esquivel.

Division 6

Matt Childs, Medway — The junior was the spark for the Mustangs’ offense as he put up 242 total yards, two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown in a 44-21 first-round win over Bellingham.

Drew Donovan, Abington — A 74-yard punt return touchdown and a 41-yard pick-6 from the senior helped the Green Wave to a 48-13 first-round win over St. Paul.

Pat McNamara, Stoneham — The senior was a force on both sides of the ball with rushing touchdowns of 60 and 40 yards, a 70-yard touchdown reception, and two sacks in the Spartans’ 34-0 first-round win victory over Seekonk.

Patrick Morin, Sandwich — Touchdowns of 10, 47, and 3 yards from the junior led the 10th-seeded Knights to a upset 27-14 win at seventh-seeded Norwell and the program’s first playoff victory.

Division 7

Will Baker, Cohasset — The junior quarterback continued his string of dominant performances in a 26-13 first-round win over Nantucket. Baker scored three rushing touchdowns and tossed a 25-yard passing touchdown.

Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham — In a tight race with Baker atop the Division 7 scoring leaderboard, Domoracki found the end zone three times in a 28-14 first-round win over Leicester. The senior racked up 173 yards on 25 carries.

Daveon Scott, Holbrook/Avon — The junior punched in the winning 2-point try with 30 seconds remaining in a 16-14 win over Tri-County, the exclamation point on a 134-yard rushing performance that also included a 2-yard touchdown.

Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The junior back carried the ball 26 times for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns during a 42-7 victory over Case. DeLuca also totaled six tackles, one for loss.

Division 8

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The junior quarterback was 6 for 8 through the air, throwing for 140 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 12th-seeded Panthers’ 40-21 first-round win against host Manchester Essex.

Mahkhi Barnes, Randolph — The junior rushed for second-half touchdowns of 7 and 15 yards to lead the 10th-seeded Blue Devils to a 24-9 come-from-behind victory over Lee in a first-round road matchup.

John Gianibas, Hull — The junior broke off touchdown runs of 1 and 21 yards and amassed 196 rushing yards on 17 carries in the fourth-seeded Pirates’ 28-7 first-round win over visiting Millis.

Preps

Chris Colby, Pingree — The sophomore returned an interception for a touchdown in addition to catching two touchdown passes and kicking six extra points in a 48-8 victory over Portsmouth Abbey.

Mason Hatfield, Dexter Southfield — The senior broke the school’s single-game rushing record by piling up 317 yards and adding four touchdowns on 27 carries in a 41-34 win over Albany Academy. He scored on runs of 36, 12, 59 and 4 yards.

Keith Nally, Milton Academy — The sophomore from Franklin was unstoppable on the ground, running for a career-high 289 yards and adding three touchdowns in a 25-13 win over previously undefeated BB&N.

Fritz Nottebohm, St. George’s — In a 35-7 win over Roxbury Latin, the senior captain dominated on both sides of the line, finishing with four sacks and 10 tackles, while helping the offense pile up 346 total yards.