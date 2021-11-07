“I knew where I wanted to put the ball,” Wojcik said. “Our coach was telling us to put it with pace and that’s what I did. I was really expecting it to miss and go out wide.”

Wojcik’s successful strike ended the penalty shootout Sunday night, lifting No. 17 North Andover to a 2-1 victory over No. 16 Framingham in the first round of the Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament.

As Erika Wojcik made the daunting stroll to the penalty dot, the sophomore maintained a look of intense focus. After hovering over the ball for a few seconds, Wojcik took five strides before firing the ball into the lower left corner of the net.

Wojcik’s strike ensured that the Knights finished 4 for 4 on penalty kick attempts, yet the nerves were still palpable.

“I always pick one side and go with it,” said senior Maddie Jackson, who beat Framingham junior goalkeeper Lilly Vermilya to the right side on the Knights’ third penalty kick try. “As long as I keep it accurate and on the ground, the goalkeeper’s not going to get it.”

Jackson reverted to defense in the second half, shadowing Flyers senior standout and Purdue University commit Brooke Zanella, who scored the game’s first goal nine minutes in with a blistering strike from just beyond the top of the box.

“She was out of her mind tonight,” North Andover coach Lisa Rasanen said of Jackson. “I’ll put her up against anyone. She can do it all. Maddie is so talented.”

Junior Jordan Lamphere scored the Knights’ goal, capitalizing on a loose ball at the 6-yard box, calmly tapping it into the open net 27 minutes into the first half.

Neither team was willing to give an inch in a very physical affair in which every battle for possession was hard-fought. The Knights peppered the Flyers defense with through balls, seeking breakaway opportunities.

“We just worked so well as a team,” Rasanen said. “Once we settled down those nerves after 10 or so minutes, we persevered and kept at it. We matched their intensity tonight and that’s all I can ask for as a coach.”

Said Wojcik: “As long as we work together, we’re unstoppable. We’re a good team — we can take anyone.”

Division 2 State

Plymouth North 5, Billerica 0 — The top-seeded Eagles (13-5) had five different goal scorers, and Kylee Carafoli grabbed her ninth shutout of the season in a first-round win.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 1, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Senior captain Kailee McCabe scored the game’s only goal on a penalty kick in the first half and the second-seeded Warriors (13-1-4) held the shutout to advance out of the first round.

Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Junior Ava Staffieri scored in the first minute of play on a corner kick, and senior captain Bridget Haley grabbed a shutout in a first-round win for the 20th-seeded Spartans (11-4-4).

