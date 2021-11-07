“I don’t know how many players in the league could make that catch — not very many, but it was a tremendous play,’’ said Belichick. “He was like 5 yards away from the quarterback, who threw it as hard as he could.’’

It was late in the third quarter and Collins was fighting off two blockers when Sam Darnold whipped a pass in his direction. Collins disengaged from the blockers and leaped up to grab Darnold’s bullet for the interception. Even for a guy known for great athletic feats — he once leaped over the all the bodies on the line of scrimmage to block a kick — it was impressive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Belichick shook his head slightly as he talked about Jamie Collins’s third-quarter interception in New England’s 24-6 win over the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Collins, who can be frequently seen walking on his hands at practice, has always been described as freakishly athletic and this was a prime example.

“Yeah, it was quick but as Bill says, ‘practice execution becomes game reality’ and I always do that in practice,’’ Collins said. “… It just something about me where I’m always going after the ball.’’

His teammates have become used to his feats.

“To me, I’m not really surprised it’s almost expected when you see a dude who’s catching field goals out of the air and stuff. It’s great to have him back,’’ said Dont’a Hightower.

Harris extends scoring streak

Damien Harris extended his streak of scoring a rushing touchdown to five games, the longest stretch since 2016 when LeGarrette Blount also had five in a row … Matthew Judon collected his ninth sack — his career high is 9.5 … Mac Jones is the first rookie to win four road games since Dak Prescott in 2016 … Receiver Kristian Wilkerson made his season debut after being elevated from the practice squad … The Panthers also had to deal with some injury problems as they lost starting center Matt Paradis with a left leg problem and starting left tackle Cam Erving to a calf ailment.

Advertisement





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.