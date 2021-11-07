Gentlemen, start your search engines. Let’s harken back to a time not so long ago when the Patriots were the dominant team in football, occasionally bending a few rules and running over just about every team in their path.

The Patriots destroyed the Carolina Panthers, 24-6, in Charlotte Sunday. That’s three straight for New England so brace yourself for a surge of “the Pats are back” stories from local and national media outlets.

It was not so long ago. New England was a dynasty. Every other team was a Tomato Can. The Pats had Coke-bottle-glasses-Ernie Adams devising diabolical adjustments at halftime. The Pat had Dante Scarnecchia sculpting harmonic, tenacious offensive lines. The Pats had tough, swiss-army-knife slot guys like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman. The Patriots had the greatest tight end of all time, Rob Gronkowski. They had the greatest quarterback of all time . . . a man named Brady.

And then it all went away. Tom went to Tampa and won a Super Bowl with the punchline Buccaneers. Ernie, Dante, Wes, Julian and Gronk retired. All the Hoodie Magic drained out of Gillette Stadium. Suddenly, the Tomato Cans were on the other shelf. From Dec. 1, 2019 through the middle of this October, the Patriots went 11-17 without winning a playoff game. It was NFL America’s chance for payback.

And now the Pats are back. In the sea of mediocrity that is the NFL in November of 2021, the Patriots — led by a stout defense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones — look as good as almost anybody. They have won three consecutive games for the first time since the middle of Brady’s final season. They beat the Jets, 54-13, two weeks ago, then won on the road in Los Angeles and North Carolina. Ranked in the bottom half of the NFL for most of this season, they were up to No. 9 in USA Today’s power rankings last week and that was before they smothered the Panthers.

So now we will make the case that the Pats could actually be 8-1. True, they are “only” 5-4, but they gave away the first game of this season when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9-yard line at the end of a 1-point loss against moribund Miami. The Pats played the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers to a draw on “Sunday Night Football” and came within inches of winning when Nick Folk’s last-second long-shot field goal attempt clanged off the upright. Three weeks ago the Patriots took the Cowboys into overtime before losing.

Now — though still plagued by penalties and fumbles — the Patriots look very much like a playoff team. Maybe more.

And the schedule?

It’s just like the old days, boys and girls. The Patriots have the 5-4 Cleveland Browns at Gillette next week. Then they have the 4-4 Falcons, who have not been right since the Patriots stripped them of their manhood in Houston in February of 2017.

Bill Belichick has had to eat it since Brady left and won a Super Bowl. When the Patriots and Cam Newton staggered to 7-9 in 2020, New England folks questioned the genius of Belichick for the first time since 2000. “In Bill We Trust” went the way of “Rudy Giuliani — America’s Mayor.’’ Suddenly, we were all asking, “What did Belichick ever win without Brady?’’

Now here we are again. The Patriots are flawed, no doubt. They have been uncharacteristically careless with the football. They’ve had a lot of dumb penalties and several games were marked by poor special teams play. The rookie quarterback at times plays like a rookie quarterback. That’s all stuff Bill hates.

But it’s hard to quarrel with the results of the last three weeks and the job New England’s defense did on poor Sam Darnold Sunday was textbook.

Seeing ghosts? Darnold played like he was seeing double. He kept throwing the ball to J. C. Jackson. And Jamie Collins. It was embarrassing.

Meanwhile, New England’s coaching superiority is once again front and center.

After what we saw Sunday, Carolina’s Matt Rhule needs to go to JCPenny with Brandon Staley (Chargers) and Robert Saleh (Jets). All were pantsed by Belichick. Maybe they can pick up some slacks for Kevin Stefanski (Browns) and Arthur Smith (Falcons).

Belichick vs. these guys? Please. We’re not talking about Lombardi, Shula and Halas here.

The Patriots improved to 4-0 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bills lost to Jacksonville Sunday (just like the old days again) and the AFC East is in play. ) Again. They all fall down. The Pats have yet to play the Bills and are only a half-game out of first place.

So there. Now that I am a card-carrying, dues-paying member of the vaunted Patriots Media Cartel, let me be the first to go ahead and say what we’re all thinking.

Super Bowl LVI. Feb. 13, 2022. Patriots vs. Buccaneers. Belichick vs. Brady.

The greatest game in sports history.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.