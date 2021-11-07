“I was like, ‘Oh [no], I’m going to get caught,’ ’’ Jackson said, his voice rising with excitement. “I got gassed. I got to the 30, the 20, and my legs got tight. I was going zigzag, so he wouldn’t catch me. He was cooking.’’

The Patriots cornerback had a clear path to the end zone when he started serpentining because he could feel Robby Anderson hot on his heels. Jackson kept looking over his shoulder.

Anderson never did catch Jackson, who did get corralled by his teammates for a big celebration following the signature play of the Patriots’ 24-6 throttling of the Panthers Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

“That was a hell of a finish because that was my first career touchdown in the NFL,’’ Jackson said. “That was an amazing finish. I need to get more of those.’’

The victory was the third straight for Bill Belichick’s club, which improved to 5-4, including 4-0 on the road, and now sits just a half-game behind the Bills (5-3) in the AFC East.

Jackson, who missed a pair of practices last week as he dealt with strep throat, thought he might not even play in this game. Instead, he made Sam Darnold look sickly.

Jackson had a pair of interceptions, giving him five on the season, spearheading a superior effort by New England’s defense, which harassed Darnold all afternoon while simultaneously putting the clamps on Carolina’s normally potent rushing attack.

Carolina (4-5) only mustered two threatening drives and Jackson ended both of them as his second theft of Darnold came in the end zone.

“It was a good performance by the defense,’’ said Matthew Judon, who was bearing down on Darnold on Jackson’s pick-6. “[They] had some drives, they had some yards, and then J.C. happened.’’

The former Jet Darnold was in new duds but he turned in another dud of a performance against the New England defense.

“We disguise,’’ said Jackson. “Our defense disguises pretty good when we play Darnold every year. We give him a hard time.’’

Darnold completed 16 of 33 passes for 172 yards and three interceptions.

“They create confusion up front,’’ said Darnold, who had four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, two each from Kyle Van Noy and Christian Barmore. “But it just comes down to my decision-making. We had guys in the right places, I just couldn’t get them the ball.’’

Carolina’s only points came off turnovers, when a Mac Jones strip sack and Stephon Gilmore’s interception of Jones gave the hosts short fields. Even then the defense stiffened and kept the Panthers out the end zone. Carolina settled for a pair of Zane Gonzalez field goals.

“The defense was lights out,’’ said Jones, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards. “I definitely feel like I could do better. I just have to look at myself in the mirror and figure out what I could do better.’’

Carolina led briefly after Jones fumbled following a big hit from Brian Burns and Gonzalez hit a 39-yard field goal.

Jones bounced right back however and led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that featured a healthy dose of Rhamondre Stevenson, who accounted for 64 yards of it with 41-yard catch-and-run and three runs. Damien Harris capped it with a 3-yard run and the Patriots owned a 7-3 lead they never gave back.

Gonzalez hit a 49-yarder following Gilmore’s pick to cut it to 7-6.

“I mean I threw the ball right to the guy — a lot of people could catch that,’’ said Jones of the turnover. “I have to look at the film and see where I could have thrown it better, but he’s a great player.’’

But again, Jones responded.

This time it was a 10-play, 75-yard march fueled Brandon Bolden, who caught a 28-yard pass and had back-to-back runs of 11 and 12 yards. Jones hit Hunter Henry from 7 yards for the 14-6 lead just before halftime.

Jackson and Nick Folk (37-yard field goal) took care of the rest of the scoring and the Patriots held a 24-6 lead at the end of three quarters against a Carolina squad that never showed any sense of urgency.

It was the third straight dominant performance by New England’s defense and Jackson, who said he was so sick, “I thought I was going to die,’’ was at the center of it all.

Belichick was impressed by Jackson’s effort but playfully warned that it’s not a blueprint for success.

“I talked to him about that. I hope that’s not a sign of things to come. Think that we don’t have to practice and then go out there and be a star of the game,’’ Belichick said with a grin. “But J.C. played well, and I think, honestly, when you miss a couple of days, if you’ve had all the other ones that lead up to it, then those aren’t — they’re important, but you have a better chance to overcome it because of all the practices that you’ve bankrolled.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.