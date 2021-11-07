A strong case can be made that Martinez is one of the best big-money free-agent signings by the Red Sox. Signed as a finishing piece for a contending team, he provided exactly what the Sox sought from him: A lineup-changing middle-of-the-order presence who played a central role in a 2018 title.

The 34-year-old, according to a major league source, declined to opt out. He will make $19.375 million in 2022, the last year of the deal he signed with the Sox prior to the 2018 season.

When J.D. Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Red Sox in February 2018, the contract included a startling detail: The right to opt out after his second, third, or fourth seasons in Boston. Yet for the third straight offseason, Martinez has declined to exercise that right, thus remaining under contract with the Red Sox for 2022.

He hit .330 with a .402 OBP, .629 slugging mark, and 43 homers that year, finishing fourth in Americal League MVP balloting in 2018 while transforming the Sox lineup. He also emerged as a key clubhouse force who transformed the team’s nightly preparations for opposing pitching staffs.

Though his performance slipped to .304/.383/.557 in 2019, he was still an All-Star. However, to the surprise of some in the Sox organization, he did not opt out after that season – the first of three opt-outs in his deal.

His performance cratered during the compressed 2020 season, when Martinez hit .213/.291/.389 in a compressed campaign in which he couldn’t use video. But after working in the offseason to rebuild his swing, Martinez recovered to hit .286/.349/.518 with 28 homers and 73 extra-base hits in 2021, earning another All-Star berth in the process.

In the playoffs, Martinez hit .344/.447/.688 with three homers with 10 RBI in nine games despite a severe left ankle injury that kept him out of the first two postseason games. Interestingly, Martinez felt that injury may have helped a swing flaw that had left him struggling against fastballs.

While his numbers in 2021 did not match those he posted in 2019, the decision by Martinez wasn’t a foregone conclusion. MLB and the MLB Players Association are expected to implement a universal designated hitter in the next collective bargaining agreement, creating a potentially unprecedented free agent market for designated hitters this winter.

Now, while Martinez decided against hitting the open market, the arrival of the universal DH could create a host of options for the Red Sox. In past years, the idea of trading Martinez was virtually impossible given the complicating nature of the opt-outs in his deal.

Now, the remaining terms of his contract – one year and $19.375 million – are clear, in a way that could permit the Sox to explore deals involving him with the intention of pursuing a reunion with free agent Kyle Schwarber or signing another player.

Or, the team could simply bring back Martinez, hoping to continue a relationship that has seen the slugger hit .297/.369/.548 with 114 homers over the last four years. He ranks eighth in the majors in homers in that time and 10th with a .917 OPS.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.