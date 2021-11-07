“You could say we play and practice with a chip on our shoulder,” said Rabbitt, a Medford native who starred at Arlington Catholic and took the head coaching job at KIPP after a stint as the AC offensive coordinator.

Yet when Rabbitt showed up around 9 to the Lynn Collegiate High School’s facilities, many of his players were already there, champing at the bit to break down film and start preparing for their quarterfinal matchup at fourth-seeded Hull.

After KIPP Academy scored a huge 40-21 win over previously undefeated Manchester Essex in Friday night’s Division 8 first-round playoff game, coach Jim Rabbitt told his players they earned a little extra rest, meaning team lift would begin at 10 Saturday morning instead of the usual 9 a.m. start time.

“We love to see the doubters and the picks against us all the time. Even though there are a lot of other great teams [in the D8 bracket], we feel like we get the short end of the stick.”

If they needed more motivation, the Panthers could look to their 15-8 defeat at the hands of Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Manchester Essex on Oct. 9, which just so happened to be their senior night.

That loss came with key leaders, such as wide receiver Victor Mafo, middle linebacker Taofeek Lamina, and several members of the KIPP offensive line either banged up or inactive. So, Rabbit knew his team could pull a victory out of their hat with everybody healthy heading into the first round of the tournament.

“We played fast this week,” Rabbitt said. “Not that we didn’t the first time around. But this time the difference was our speed on defense. Our team speed definitely kept [Manchester Essex] in check and were able to show consistency from start to finish now that our guys are healthy.”

While the Panthers have experience with 14 seniors, most of those players watched from the sideline when KIPP made a run to the state semifinals in 2019. They were a key part of a 5-2 season during Fall II, but wanted to make their own mark.

Now they’re showing their potential with senior Piero Canales leading the backfield, and junior quarterback Juan Setalsingh up to 23 passing touchdowns after throwing two and rushing for two in the win at Manchester.

“We wanted [the Hornets] since the minute after we lost to them,” two-way senior lineman Marcos Solis said. “We really wanted them to see what it was like to face us at full power. We really worked hard all week long, and our message was that they took away our senior night, so we wanted redemption by taking their season.”

Rabbitt has taken a small program with limited resources and brought it to new heights, something Wilmington coach Craig Turner knows all about.

Over eight years as an assistant and four years as the head coach at Mystic Valley, Turner said there were times the team practiced in a grass outfield full of broken glass, or had to play games with freshmen and eighth-graders comprising 12 of the 17 players on the roster.

Now in his fifth year at Wilmington, Turner has his players starting to exude the scrappiness he learned during those challenging times at MV, which has since shuttered its football program.

“It was a good lesson for me as a young coach,” said Turner, who steered Wilmington to a 4-2 record during Fall II. “We did more with less than anybody in the country [at MV]. It really prepared me for dealing with tougher situations and it puts a lot of things in perspective.”

During the Fall II season, Turner decided to switch Wilmington’s offensive scheme from a pure spread attack to more of a hybrid shotgun Wing-T. In order to make the adjustment, he brought in old friend Rollie Hinckley, a member of the Ipswich Hall of Fame and the head coach before Turner at Mystic Valley.

In an era when most teams are looking to move away from ground-and-pound approaches and spread out the opposition, Turner’s squad has benefitted from using a different look, and the Wildcats were able to blitz sixth-seeded Middleborough for a 31-20 victory in a Division 4 first-round matchup Friday night.

“I’ve always said football is cyclical,” Turner said. “A few years ago everybody was trying to go to the spread, and now you start to see things like the Wing-T come back around. It makes us hard to prepare for, and we’re really just scratching the surface of what we can do.”

Wilmington (6-3) will travel Friday to third-seeded Foxborough (8-1) for another test, but at least Turner’s team is prepared for the tough travel involved in a statewide tournament; it took the Wildcats nearly 2½ hours Friday to make it to Middleborough.

Like KIPP, the Wildcats are senior-laden, but most of Wilmington’s Class of 2022 played the past two seasons out of necessity. They’ve taken their lumps, but just scored one of the biggest wins in program history to keep their season alive.

“They really embraced the underdog role and approached this game with a business mentality,” Turner said of his players. “These 20 seniors have been leading this team for a long time, and they have their eyes set on something special. It’s fun to be around a group like that.”

Senior captain Hakim Badmus was a force in KIPP's Division 8 first-round win over Manchester Essex, recording 5 tackles and a sack at defensive end while allowing no pressures on the offensive line. KIPP ATHLETICS

Extra points

▪ Swampscott senior Xaviah Bascon surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season during a four-touchdown performance against Apponequet in the first round of the Division 5 tournament . . . Reading quarterback James Murphy surpassed 2,000 passing yards as he threw for 217 yards in a 25-23 Division 2 first-round win over Bishop Feehan. He is up to 22 passing touchdowns on the year . . . Hanover quarterback Michael Landolfi also surpassed 2,000 passing yards and has 31 touchdowns (against just 3 INTs) as he leads the Hawks into a Division 3 quarterfinal matchup with Billerica. Hanover’s offense is averaging 336 yards per game, the most in recent history.

▪ Reading was the only lower-seeded team in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 to win in the first round. The ninth-seeded Rockets held on to beat No. 8 Bishop Feehan 25-23. At least one double-digit seed won in every other bracket except Division 7 . . . BB&N junior Ronan Hanafin recently received an offer from the University of Pittsburgh.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this story.