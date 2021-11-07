The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games. The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago.

Buffalo's star quarterback with the same first and last names turned over the ball three times, including twice in the second half. He didn't have a second-half turnover in any previous game this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack, and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo's Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with the two interceptions and a fumble.

The first of two deciding moments came on a third-and-2 play at the Jaguars 37 with about 5½ minutes remaining. Allen fumbled after getting pressured by Dawuane Smoot. The other Josh Allen recovered.

Buffalo got the ball back in the waning minutes and advanced to the Jaguars 39. But Smoot sacked Allen on third down. It was Jacksonville's fourth sack of the day.

Allen got the first one. It was the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the NFL started counting sacks in 1982.

Allen and Allen had been looking forward to this meeting, although Buffalo’s Allen made it clear he didn’t want to get acquainted with Jacksonville’s Allen in the backfield. It nonetheless happened when Allen beat Dion Dawkins off the edge.

The players with the same first and last name had never met before Sunday, even though they were both selected with the seventh pick in consecutive NFL drafts. They have exchanged messages via social media.

Jaguars kicker Matt Wright missed three straight field-goal attempts in a matter of minutes in the third quarter, but did have three field goals for all his team’s points, hitting from 39, 55, and 21 yards.

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, was helped to the locker room after injuring his right ankle in the second quarter. He returned a few plays later. Still, it was a huge scare for the home team.

Rookie left tackle Walker Little, making his first start in place of Cam Robinson (back), was pushed into Lawrence and stepped on him during a passing play. Lawrence tried to put weight on his ankle and couldn’t. Trainers helped him straight to the locker room for tests before he returned.