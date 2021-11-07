CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patriots punt and kick returner Gunner Olszewski was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers because of a head injury.

Early in the second quarter, Olszewski fielded Zane Gonzalez’s kickoff in the end zone and dashed to New England’s 25-yard line. At the end of the return, Olszewski withstood a hard hit from linebacker Frankie Luvu and immediately fell to the ground. He appeared woozy and stumbled as he stood up.

The Patriots initially announced Olszewski was questionable to return with a head injury before downgrading him to out.