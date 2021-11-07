Yet Bolden is proving to be quite the valuable fill-in. With James White suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3, and youngsters Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor not ready to take on the third-down role, Bolden has been more than adequate in it. Bolden stepped up with 81 total yards on 10 touches in Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Panthers, including a 28-yard catch on a beautiful lob from Mac Jones, and breaking off a 16-yard run.

A nine-year veteran, Bolden came back to the Patriots this season to be a leader on special teams and a mentor for younger players. Bolden has averaged just 2.1 carries per game throughout his career, and has never rushed for more than 274 yards in a season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a perfect world, Brandon Bolden wouldn’t be touching the football much this year.

Bolden’s 22 catches for 189 yards this season are both career highs. And, as Bill Belichick noted, Bolden still contributes on most special teams units.

“That’s my guy,” Jones said. “He’s just a great team player. He just helps the team in any way he can. That over-the-shoulder catch was an exceptional catch. We needed that play.”

Bolden may be the last running back standing, too. Damien Harris and Stevenson both suffered head injuries midway through the fourth quarter, leaving Bolden as the only healthy running back at the end of the game (Taylor was a healthy scratch).

Patriots running back Damien Harris went down midway through the fourth quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots now have six days to try to get Harris and Stevenson healthy for next Sunday’s big game against the Browns.

“They’re tough as nails,” center David Andrews said of the running backs. “They’re a big asset to this football team.”

They certainly were against Carolina, as Stevenson, Harris and Bolden accounted for 220 of the Patriots’ 273 total yards (80.6 percent). Stevenson’s 41-yard catch-and-run and Bolden’s 28-yard catch were the Patriots’ two biggest plays of the day.

They helped keep the Panthers’ aggressive front seven at bay and helped take the pressure off Jones, who was a modest 12-of-18 passing for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 139 yards were a season-low for Jones, but the Patriots are now 2-0 when he throws for fewer than 200 yards.

Harris struggled a bit Sunday, rushing for just 30 yards on 15 carries, though he did have a touchdown in his fifth consecutive game. But Stevenson and Bolden each averaged more than 6 yards per carry.

“We’ve got a great group of backs. Just got to get them going,” Andrews said. “Really thought when we put the drives together, did what we wanted to do, stayed ahead of down and distance, had good results, positive plays, that’s got to be our formula.”

The Patriots are 5-4 and are riding a three-game winning streak, but the offense hasn’t been leading the way. The Patriots have scored just three offensive touchdowns the last two weeks, and benefited from a defensive touchdown in consecutive weeks.

Sunday’s performance was a bit sluggish, especially early in the game. The Patriots had four offensive penalties in the first half, including three before the snap (two false starts and a delay of game coming out of a timeout). Isaiah Wynn had a false start and Ted Karras committed a holding penalty on consecutive plays. The Patriots added another false start in the second half.

“That’s not what we were trying to do,” Belichick said wryly.

And they were a bit careless with the football. Jones threw his first interception in three weeks when he threw the ball right to Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots also had a communication issue that led to Carolina’s Brian Burns getting a free shot on Jones, which led to a sack-fumble.

“We should’ve had that,” Andrews said. “Kind of some things on our end more. Got to clean that up, learn from that.”

But the running backs came to the rescue. Bolden and Stevenson combined to make eight of the Patriots’ 10 longest plays.

Stevenson had the play of the day, a 41-yard rumble after catching a floating check-down pass from Jones in the face of the pass rush. Stevenson also had three carries of more than 10 yards.

Stevenson, a 230-pound rookie, has only been active for five games as he struggled with ball security and learning the offense early in the season. But Sunday in Carolina, he had his first career game with 106 total yards.

“He’s starting to click,” Jones said. “It’s just fun to watch him make plays because he’s an exciting player.”

The Patriots may not know yet whether they will have Harris or Stevenson next Sunday. But they sure need them. The Patriots’ passing game works better when the running backs are helping take pressure off Jones and opening up the defense for play-action.

The Patriots miss White, but Bolden, Stevenson and Harris are proving to be more than capable fill-ins.

“Those guys, there’s no clashing heads. They’re all together,” Jones said. “It seems like we can have whatever back in there at any time, there’s no drop off.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.