“We didn’t see any issues with their emotions, or any issues with their resilience, or any issues with their effort or attitude or their poise or the way in which they represented their team today,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “I thought that was all good.”

He was released hours later by the team, and the high-powered Raiders looked a little out of it on Sunday, dropping a 23-16 decision to the Giants.

The Las Vegas Raiders had nowhere near a normal bye week. While preparing to face the New York Giants, Las Vegas was confronted with the tragedy of a fatal car crash in which receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested, accused of driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit.

Advertisement

While their emotions might have been in check, the Raiders didn’t look right, especially on offense. They settled for three short field goals, and Derek Carr was intercepted twice and lost a fumble.

“I thought mentally we were ready,” Carr said. “Myself, I was ready to go. I was excited just to play football. I don’t think emotions or anything like that were into it. The second interception had nothing to do with emotion. That was a decision I made. It didn’t work out.”

“It was a lot of emotional weight on me, but I felt like I did a good job of coming into this game ready to play,” said defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who has multiple sacks in three of his last four games. “Different guys may have reacted differently individually, but I feel like with the practice we had this week, I feel like guys were focused on the game and came in with a solid mindset.”

Ruggs’s crash created an inferno that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. The receiver faces felony charges that carry a potential decades-long prison sentence.

Advertisement

“It’s just a tragedy, it was very sad,” receiver Hunter Renfrow said. “You know, it was a tough week. But we got to come out and play better than we did. And I think as we go forward is going to make us tighter. A lot of adversity this season, but I think just getting better every day is going to be the key to it.”

Dallas gets kicked around

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had their offense back on the field ready to line up deep in Broncos’ territory after a big special teams play early in the second half. They didn’t even get a chance to snap the ball.

On a day when the NFC East-leading Cowboys and their NFL-best offense didn’t score until after being down by 30 points in the fourth quarter, they didn’t get to keep the ball after blocking a punt in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“It’s the height of disappointment,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “It’s putting the cake out in front of you and letting you put your finger in the icing and then turning around and taking the whole [thing] back.”

Already down, 16-0, the Cowboys’ defense had a three-and-out to start the second half. Malik Turner then blocked the punt, but rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright touched the ball after it crossed the original line of scrimmage, and it was recovered by Denver linebacker Jonas Griffith at the 19. That was 12 yards short of what the Broncos needed for a first down, but they kept the ball and drove for another field goal.

Advertisement

For Dallas fans, it brought back memories of Leon Lett’s infamous touching of a blocked field goal in a snowy Thanksgiving game in 1993 that appeared to secure a victory against Miami. Lett tried to recover the deflected ball as it spun in the snow instead of just letting it roll. The ball scooted away, and Miami’s Jeff Dellenbach ended up with it. The Dolphins then kicked the field goal as time expired for a stunning 16-14 win.

“It’s a big play, and a tough lesson to learn there,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

Prescott was back after missing a game because of a strained right calf, though he missed some throws before two short TD passes to Turner in the final 4:08 for the Cowboys (6-2), who still reached the midpoint of their season with a significant NFC East lead. They are home again next week against Atlanta before playing three of their four games after that on the road.

“We didn’t throw and catch the ball as we normally do, and it just wasn’t our best performance by any means. Obviously our worst of the year,” Prescott said, though he felt good physically. “It held up fine. It was great, I mean, did a lot of moving, did a lot of scrambling getting out of the pocket. No issues, haven’t felt it. I’m fine.”

Advertisement

No Hollywood moment yet for Von Miller

⋅ Linebacker Von Miller was inactive with an injured ankle for the Rams against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Los Angeles (7-1) acquired Miller from Denver this past week for two high draft picks, but the eight-time Pro Bowl selection missed the Broncos’ game last week with the same ankle injury. Miller participated in parts of practice during the week.

⋅ Lamar Jackson tied Michael Vick’s NFL record for quarterbacks with his 10th 100-yard rushing game in the regular season. Jackson finished with 120 yards on 21 rushes in Baltimore’s overtime victory over Minnesota. He also broke a tie with Vick by reaching 75 yards rushing for the 22nd time.

The Ravens, however, likely lost safety DeShon Elliott for the rest of the season in the win with an injury to his pectoral/bicep area.

⋅ Cincinnati returner/safety Brandon Wilson was carted off the field with a left knee injury suffered on a runback in the second quarter of its loss to Cleveland.

⋅ A play with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on both Arizona and San Francisco ended up benefitting the Cardinals. Coach Kliff Kingsbury came running on the field to argue a call after the Cardinals failed to convert on a third-and-long in San Francisco territory. The penalty could have knocked Arizona out of field goal range, except Niners cornerback Josh Norman was called for taunting while the officials were discussing the first penalty.

The officials enforced the Norman penalty first, then the penalty on Kingsbury. That set them up with a first-and-25 from the 26. Arizona settled for a field goal on its way to victory.

Advertisement

⋅ There was plenty of support for Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the Arrowhead Stadium crowd as the Packers lost to Kansas City without him. Not only were No. 12 jerseys plentiful, one fan held a sign that read, “We Stand With Rodgers.” The embattled quarterback has been sharply criticized for claiming to be “immunized” against COVID-19 despite being unvaccinated, citing an alternate treatment he received prior to the start of training camp. Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the week, also drew the ire of many for a free-wheeling interview in which he claimed to be “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now.”

⋅ Week 9′s slate of games featured five Super Bowl rematches, two more than any other week in league history: Colts-Jets on Thursday (a rematch of Super Bowl 3), Broncos-Cowboys (Super Bowl 12), Patriots-Panthers (Super Bowl 38), Packers-Chiefs (Super Bowl 1), and Titans-Rams (Super Bowl 34) on Sunday night. Prior to that finale, New England was the only one to repeat their Super Bowl win.