CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is among the team’s inactives for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Harry popped up on Friday’s practice report as a limited participant with a knee injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.
After starting the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, Harry returned to action in Week 4. In five games, he has five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards.
To account for Harry’s absence, the Patriots temporarily elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster off the practice squad.
Also inactive for the Patriots are tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, guard Yasir Durant, running back J.J. Taylor, and cornerback Shaun Wade.
Asiasi, Perkins, and Wade have yet to be active for a game this season. Wade returned to practice this week as a full participant, after missing two weeks with a concussion.
Durant has been inactive for three straight games. The Patriots have seemingly stabilized their offensive line, sticking with the lineup of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Ted Karras, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason, and right tackle Michael Onwenu.
