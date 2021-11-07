CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is among the team’s inactives for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Harry popped up on Friday’s practice report as a limited participant with a knee injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

After starting the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason, Harry returned to action in Week 4. In five games, he has five receptions on seven targets for 77 yards.