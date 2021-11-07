If Rodriguez accepts, he’d return to the team on a one-year, $18.4 million deal. If he declines and signs elsewhere, the qualifying offer ensures that the Red Sox will receive a draft pick as compensation for his departure. Regardless of whether he accepts or declines, Rodriguez and the Sox can still work to negotiate a multi-year deal if they want to do so.

A major league source confirmed a report from MLB Network that the Sox extended a qualifying offer to Rodriguez. He has 10 days to decide whether or not to accept it.

While Eduardo Rodriguez is a free agent, the Red Sox took a step on Sunday that increases the likelihood of a return – and that ensures that they will not be left empty handed if he departs.

As a young lefthander, Rodriguez, 28, may find a broad market for his services. Even though he went 13-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 2021 – in his return from a 2020 season lost to a COVID-19 infection followed by myocarditis – he posted a career-high strikeout rate, career-low walk rate, and the quality of contact against him suggested his numbers were made much worse by porous defense and bad luck. According to Statcast, Rodriguez – based on his strikeout and walk rates and the quality of contact against him – had a 3.55 expected ERA, matching that of Blue Jays lefty (and Cy Young hopeful) Robbie Ray.

However, the provision of a qualifying offer may narrow the market for Rodriguez, as some teams balk at sacrificing a draft pick in order to sign a free agent. In recognition of those dynamics, after the 2020 season, pitchers Kevin Gausman and Marcus Stroman both accepted qualifying offers, put up excellent seasons in 2021, and now stand to enjoy windfalls as they reach the open market without the possibility of a qualifying offer attached to them. (Players can only be given a qualifying offer once in their careers.)

The Sox have expressed past interest in retaining Rodriguez. The team made a multi-year offer to him during the season, according to multiple major league sources, but no real headway was made at the time. The team remains interested in keeping him, a notion made obvious by the qualifying offer.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.