Pérez was 7-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 19.1 percent strikeout rate as a starter in 2021, then forged a 4.50 ERA with an 18.8 percent strikeout rate as a reliever.

The Red Sox declined their $6 million option on lefthander Martín Pérez, according to a league source. Pérez was re-signed to round out the Red Sox rotation last winter.

Sunday marks the deadline for a number of offseason decisions related to contract options and opt-outs. The Red Sox have until 5 p.m. to decide whether to exercise their 2022 options on catcher Christian Vázquez and righthander Garrett Richards and whether to make a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez, an offer that would likely result in a draft pick for the team if the lefthander departed in free agency.

Slugger J.D. Martinez faces the same deadline to decide whether to opt out of the final one year and $19.375 million of his contract.

