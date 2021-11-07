The Red Sox – who in 2018 signed the catcher to a three-year, $13.3 million deal that ran from 2019-21 – exercised their one-year, $7 million option for Vázquez for the 2022 season, according to a league source. The decision keeps the longest-tenured member of the organization – Vázquez was selected by the Sox out of high school in the ninth round of the 2008 draft – with the only team for whom he’s ever played.

Even as catcher Christian Vázquez endured a down year as a hitter in 2021, the Red Sox still considered him sufficiently valuable that he led the majors in games spent behind the plate. He caught a major league-high 132 games, suggesting a central role that ultimately pointed to a relatively unsurprising decision by the team on Sunday.

The 31-year-old did see his offensive production take a hit in 2021. After he emerged as one of the top two-way catchers in the big leagues in 2019-20, posting a .278/.327/.472 line with 30 homers in 185 games over those two years, Vázquez hit just .258/.308/.352 with six homers in 138 games in 2021.

Still, within that decline, Vázquez still offered solid production in several facets of the game. Though his production against lefties endured a pronounced downturn (.219/.250/.305 – well off his .249/.303/.411 career norms), he remained solid against righties (.277/.335/.375).

He posted particularly strong numbers against high velocity, ranking in the top 20 in MLB in average (.306, 16th) and slugging (.556, 14th) among players who saw at least 300 pitches of 95-plus m.p.h. That resulted in a number of game-changing hits in the late innings, including a key triple in the second-to-last game of the season and a walkoff homer in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

After the Red Sox lost to the Astros in the ALCS, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn’t disclose whether he planned to pick up the option on Vázquez’s deal, but pointed in the direction of doing so.

“Generally speaking, we know this is a really hard position to find somebody who is not only physically capable but also just mentally and emotionally capable of carrying that load. We have a guy who’s done that. He’s done that all the way to the end of the season,” Bloom said. “He’s a really important guy to us and we know how much the organization means to him. It’s a hard position to check all the boxes and you don’t take for granted when you have someone who’s shown he can do it.”

Vázquez ranks seventh all-time in most games caught by a Red Sox catcher with 573. He stands a good chance of moving past Bill Carrigan (651) for fifth place among games caught with the Sox by the end of 2022.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.