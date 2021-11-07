The Carolina Panthers plan to start Sam Darnold at quarterback on Sunday vs. the Patriots, according to an ESPN report.

Carolina’s regular starting quarterback was listed as questionable and was limited in practice all week because of a concussion and shoulder injury, but was cleared to play on Saturday. Backup P.J. Walker took most of the reps in practice.

Darnold has played in all eight games for the Panthers (4-4) this season and has completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,814 and seven touchdowns.