The University of Massachusetts fired football coach Walt Bell, who won only two games in his three seasons in Amherst, and defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo on Sunday.

UMass is 1-8 this season following a 35-22 loss to Rhode Island on Saturday. UMass’s only victory came in early October, a 27-13 win over Connecticut, which is also 1-8.

Bell was 2-23 in three seasons at UMass. This season’s losses included routs by Pittsburgh (51-7), Toledo (45-7), Coastal Carolina (53-7), Florida State (59-3), and Liberty (62-17).