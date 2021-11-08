“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2′ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” Wright’s representatives said in a statement to Variety. “Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers.”

Production will stop the week of Thanksgiving, and start back up in early 2022, Variety reported.

Marvel Studios will temporarily shut down production of the “Black Panther” sequel “Wakanda Forever” while actor Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury sustained while filming a stunt in Boston this past August , according to a report from Variety .

Letitia Wright plays the king's brainy little sister in "Black Panther." CREDIT: Marvel Studios-Walt Disney Marvel Studios-Walt Disney

Wright plays Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, in the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. Shuri became a fan favorite in the 2018 blockbuster, which grossed $1.3 billion and won three Oscars.

The nature of the Wright’s injuries is unclear but in August they were reported to be “minor.” The actor was briefly hospitalized at the time, according to reports, and the injury was not initially expected to impact the film’s shooting schedule. Wright has been recovering in London while production has been filming “mostly in Atlanta,” according to Variety.

The release date of the film remains Nov. 11, 2022. The sequel had been scheduled for a July 8, 2022 release but was delayed in mid-October along with two other Marvel films.

The production was filming scenes around MIT’s campus the weekend of Aug. 18, according to an e-mail sent to the MIT community and obtained at the time by Boston.com. One scene planned to follow a fleet of vehicles as they drove the streets around MIT; another scene was slated to be filmed outside Stratton Student Center near the Kresge Oval; and a daytime scene was planned by the front entrance of Simmons Hall.

Production was also expected to film scenes in Worcester in late August, but it is unclear if that filming took place.

Representatives for Marvel and Wright could not immediately be reached for comment.

Born in Guyana before moving to England as a child, Wright, 28, started acting in a succession of television series, including an episode of “Black Mirror” for which she received an Emmy nomination. In 2015, Wright starred in the drama “Urban Hymn,” before gaining global recognition for her portrayal of Shuri in “Black Panther” in 2018, for which she won a NAACP Image Award, and a SAG Award.





