Born Jeanne-Louise Dumont in Paris in 1804, she became a concert pianist before opening a publishing house, Éditions Farrenc, with her husband, Aristide. Her fame as a pianist grew in the 1830s, and in 1842 she was appointed professor of piano at the Paris Conservatoire, the only woman in the 19th century to hold a permanent post of her rank there. She was paid less than her male colleagues; it was only after the premiere of her Nonet, in 1850, that she achieved financial parity.

It wasn’t Louise Farrenc’s birthday this past weekend, but the 19th-century French composer had a celebration all the same. At Symphony Hall on Friday and Saturday, the Handel and Haydn Society performed her Third Symphony on a program with Beethoven’s “Pastoral.” And at Jordan Hall on Sunday, her Nonet in E-flat was the centerpiece of a superb Boston Symphony Chamber Players program spotlighting women composers. Anyone who managed to hear both Farrenc works could be excused for wondering why she’s not better known.

In the 1820s and ‘30s Farrenc wrote mostly for piano, drawing the favorable notice of no less a critic than Robert Schumann. In the 1840s, her focus shifted to chamber music; she also composed three symphonies in this decade.

The Nonet is written for combined string quartet and wind quintet: violin (Ayano Ninomiya in Sunday’s performance), viola (Steven Ansell), cello (Blaise Déjardin), bass (Edwin Barker), flute (Elizabeth Rowe), oboe (John Ferrillo), clarinet (William R. Hudgins), bassoon (Richard Svoboda), and French horn (James Sommerville). Written in four movements, this delightful half-hour piece takes the form of a symphony, with an opening Adagio–Allegro, an Andante con moto slow movement, a Scherzo, and an Adagio–Allegro finale.

At Jordan Hall, the four strings were seated facing the four woodwinds, with the French horn centering the arrangement at the back; this facilitated the exchange of ideas. An initial outburst of chords quickly gave way to anticipatory thoughts and suggestions. Here, as throughout the program, the playing was clean and bright, phrasing was expressive, and the balance let you hear every instrument. After a couple of minutes, a genial Allegro started up, not too fast, with gamboling strings set against chirping winds and the occasional fanfare. The violin started the Andante con moto with a children’s-march-like melody that reappeared in four variations for various soloists before the movement ended with a lilting 6/8 Allegretto coda. The autumnal Scherzo featured ghostly pizzicato strings and Sommerville’s gallivanting horn; the finale began with five bars of portentous Adagio before the playful mood of the opening Allegro was re-established.

The afternoon began with Jennifer Higdon’s “Autumn Music” (1995), for wind quintet. Higdon proposes that this 12-minute piece takes us through the season, and you could indeed sense the cool, crisp intimations of autumn in the initial flutterings and then Sommerville’s bold horn solo and Rowe’s burbling flute and Svoboda’s sly bassoon runs. Honking sections suggested migrating geese. The tempo slowed, as if the players were reflecting on the passage of time, and we got the first hints of oncoming winter as oboist Robert Sheena switched to cor anglais and clarinettist Ryan Yuré to bass clarinet. There was an animated burst of activity, perhaps a harvest festival, perhaps merely squirrels scrambling for acorns. Then the tempo slowed once more and the fluttering began to sound like chattering. Sheena’s wistful cor anglais capped it off.

Marti Epstein’s “Komorebi” was a 2017 commission from Winsor Music. The meditative seven-minute work is written for violin, oboe, and clarinet; the title is a Japanese word describing sunlight that’s filtered through the leaves of trees. At first it seemed that the violin (Ninomiya) would be the sunlight and the oboe (Ferrillo) and clarinet (Hudgins) the leaves, but the way the instruments interwove was more complex. About halfway through, the texture lightened, and the melodic line stuttered, as if the windblown leaves were letting less sunlight through. The piece ended in fits and starts.

Shulamit Ran’s “Lyre of Orpheus” was commissioned by the New York string sextet Concertante and composed in 2008. The idea behind the commission was to give Concertante’s first cellist a prominent role. Ran didn’t intend her 15-minute piece to tell the story of Orpheus and Eurydice; she came up with the title only after the music was written.

Even so, you could imagine a narrative of sorts, beginning with the Orphic beauty of Déjardin’s singing tone. Serving as a kind of chorus, the other five players (Ninomiya and Omar Chen Guey on violin, Ansell and Cathy Basrak on viola, Oliver Aldort as the second cello) established an uneasy mood. Déjardin explored Orpheus’s emotional range with technical assurance; Aldort’s scordatura cello, with its lowest string tuned a third below regular pitch, seemed to take us down to Hades before a trudging section suggested the journey of Orpheus and Eurydice back to Earth. Déjardin’s cello sang again, its original theme sadder now. Finally, acceptance set in, and the concluding cello figure rose up to the heavens.

