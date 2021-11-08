Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Nov. 8-14.

That’s how I feel, despite show creator David Chase’s recent comments regarding the end of “The Sopranos.” In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Chase essentially says that — SPOILER ALERT! — he initially intended Tony to die at a meeting. But after some thought, he told interviewer Scott Feinberg, he decided that Tony should “get it” in a restaurant.

Chase: “The scene I had in my mind was not that scene. Nor did I think of cutting to black. I had a scene in which Tony comes back from a meeting in New York in his car. At the beginning of every show, he came from New York into New Jersey, and the last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed.”

That cut to black, after Tony and his family gather one by one in a restaurant, with Meadow outside parking, has triggered 14 years of hot debate. In the Hollywood Reporter interview, Chase says he was annoyed that so many people wanted to actually see Tony killed.

Chase: “They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know? And I just thought, ‘God, you watched this guy for seven years and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed? You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this . . . for seven years.’ That bothered me, yeah.”

But . . . but . . . but. I’ve always been of the mind that the cut to black threw the “Sopranos” series finale back onto viewers — as if Chase was inviting us to project our own ending for Tony. As if he was saying, OK, now you decide, based on your own moral compass, whether this thug should be punished by death.

The screen did cut to black, after all. That was the ending we got, whether or not it was Chase’s original intention. Even though Chase now says Tony died, he nonetheless had the screen cut to black, leaving some ambiguity.

Once a show is finished and out there on its own, interacting with viewers, does it truly matter what its creator or writers or producers have to say? Are their opinions about what happened — or, in this case, what didn’t happen — more valuable than anyone else’s? I don’t think so.

Paul Rudd (left) and Will Ferrell in "The Shrink Next Door," premiering Friday on Apple TV+. Beth Dubber/Courtesy of Apple TV+

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. An eight-episode limited series starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, and Casey Wilson? Yes please. “The Shrink Next Door” follows the increasingly exploitative relationship between psychiatrist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell), with Ike moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The Apple TV+ series is based on Joe Nocera’s podcast, which is based on a true story, and it premieres on Friday with three episodes.

2. Do people have Paramount+? The streamer — which originated as CBS All Access — is premiering a promising scripted drama on Sunday starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Aiden Gillen. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown” is about a family of power brokers in a Michigan town where incarceration is big business. According to the release, the show will tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

Ella Purnell (left) and Sophie Nélisse in Showtime's "Yellowjackets." paul sarkis/Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

3. A group of high school girl soccer players survive a plane crash, and some primitive things go down in the wilderness before they return to civilization. “Yellowjackets” picks up with them 25 years later, as they continue to cope with the emotional fallout. The 10-episode show, which stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

4. I will not watch this one — and I’m telling the truth — but the idea of it is amusing. Called “Love Never Lies,” it’s a Spanish reality show that has six couples answering questions about their past relationships and their sex lives. Cool. But they can only win a big cash prize after they’ve submitted to a high-tech lie detector. It premieres Thursday on Netflix. Oh, another show I won’t watch, unless it becomes a massive sensation, and everybody starts talking about it, and I absolutely have to: “Paris in Love.” This time around, Paris Hilton is on the way to the altar with venture capitalist Carter Reum, and for 13 episodes she will plan an excessive wedding and pretend to have the jitters. That’s rot — I mean hot. It premieres Thursday on Peacock.

5. The new nature series “Animal” follows eight different wild creatures and their families, including a mother lioness, a kangaroo joey (i.e. baby), and a young octopus. Premiering on Netflix on Wednesday, the list of narrators includes Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson, Uzo Aduba, David Harbour, and Pedro Pascal. Nope, no Sir David this time.

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez in the Paramount+ series "The Game." FERNANDO DECILLIS/CBS STUDIOS

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Game” The series, a spinoff of “Girlfriends,” gets a revival, including many of the original series regulars. Paramount+, Thursday

“Ragdoll” Six people have been murdered, dismembered, and sewn into the shape of one body in this six-episode series. Yup, a cop thriller. AMC+, Thursday

“Always Jane” A four-part docuseries following trans teen Jane Noury and her family. Amazon, Friday

