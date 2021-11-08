A. I do have something against the old series, in the same way I might toward a person who romanced me, then left me flat, for no good reason. It stayed on the air too long, and went from an A to a C-/D. But I wanted the revival, “Dexter: New Blood,” to be good, and I watched the four episodes that Showtime provided with an open mind, hoping for the best. I always want to see good shows. Alas, I was disappointed all over again.

Q. You really seem to have something against “Dexter.” Your review of the new series did not seem very impartial or fair.

Advertisement

You have to understand, I found the first four seasons of “Dexter” magical — funny, imaginatively designed, meticulously plotted, and, at times, moving. I wrote about it repeatedly and enthusiastically for the Globe, as well as for Slate, and I encouraged readers to watch. The show was like a mythic superhero story, as Dexter, scarred from an early and violent parental nightmare, behaved like Clark Kent during the day and a force of good late at night. Of course, his Superman didn’t just combat evil-doers on rooftops; he murdered them brutally in his kill rooms, to get them off the street. He channeled his blood lust into vigilante crime prevention in Miami.

It was all a big, compelling moral puzzle, and even more so since there was something endearingly childlike about Dexter. He wasn’t a brash, careless, self-serving antihero like Tony Soprano or Al Swearingen; he was an introvert and an outsider trying to control his pathology. He was straining to be a normal human being, clinging to the code his adoptive father created to help him survive.

But by season four, the show’s plotting was starting to go awry. Suddenly there were too many nonsensical twists and close calls. Season four worked nonetheless, in large part thanks to John Lithgow’s performance as the Trinity Killer. But by season five, the show seemed to have lost its mind, straining for season-long story arcs and letting go of plot logic altogether. It was sad to see, and by the time “Dexter” left the air after season eight, I was bitter.

Advertisement

I’m assuming you liked the premiere of “Dexter: New Blood,” and that’s fantastic. I didn’t like it, obviously, but I did give it an honest shot. And I will continue to watch it with hopes that it improves. Like I said, I always want to see good shows.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.