Quarles served a four-year term as the Fed’s vice chair for supervision that ran through mid-October. He was known for leading the charge to ease restrictions on the banking system put in place after the Great Recession, which was spurred by a financial crisis within the largest Wall Street banks. The banking cop role was created under the 2010 Dodd-Frank overhaul of the regulatory system.

WASHINGTON — Randal Quarles, who until recently served as the Federal Reserve’s top banking cop, will resign from the central bank at the end of December, expanding President Biden’s options for filling the central bank with his own slate of nominees.

Advertisement

Even while his term in that job expired, he could have held on to his spot as a Fed governor until 2032, under the rules dictating how the Fed is structured.

Quarles’ resignation was not entirely a surprise — and it stood apart from other abrupt resignations within the Fed’s top ranks. In September, two Fed regional bank presidents, Robert Kaplan and Eric Rosengren, exited their posts amid mounting scrutiny of their stock trading behavior during the COVID crisis.

In the backdrop, the White House is nearing a decision on who to make Fed chair, and how it will assemble a broader slate of nominees for the Fed’s other vacancies. Democrats in particular have fixed their attention on who will succeed Quarles as the Fed’s banking cop. Their hope is that Biden’s pick will tighten Wall Street regulation, which they argue was loosened under Quarles’ tenure.

Quarles will remain on the board through the Fed’s next policy meeting in December. He will also finish out his term leading the Financial Stability Board — an international body focusing on the resilience of the global financial system — which expires at the beginning of December.

‘’It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the Board, throughout the Federal Reserve System, and among the global central banking and regulatory community,’’ Quarles wrote in a resignation letter to President Biden on Monday.

Advertisement

For months, Fed watchers have speculated whether Quarles would hold onto his board seat. Some close to the Fed and Hill privately wondered if his decision would be swayed by whomever the White House tapped to be the new banking cop. Progressives worried that if Quarles remained on the board, he would still be able to influence banking and regulatory issues, even as a lower-ranking governor.

Some of the confusion about Quarles’ plans stemmed from remarks Quarles has made himself.

‘’My term as a governor of the Fed, as you know, extends until 2032,’’ Quarles told Politico in June. ‘’There’s a tradition in our family that people serve out their full terms on the Federal Reserve Board of governors, even if they are no longer the chair or the vice chair still.’’ (Quarles is related by marriage to former Fed chair Marriner Eccles, who stepped down as chair in 1948 and stayed on the Fed board until 1951.)

Democrats have suggested Fed governor Lael Brainard would be a top contender for vice chair for supervision — if she is not elevated to chair or the Fed’s number two slot, as overall vice chair. (Brainard met with the White House last week.) Brainard has been a powerful voice against deregulation and has consistently dissented on policies that relax rules on the banking system.

Advertisement

Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s critics often say his support for Quarles should disqualify him from being Biden’s Fed chair. Powell, for his part, has said he would defer to whoever is in that role to steer the Fed’s supervisory and regulatory agenda, as he has under Republicans and Democrats alike.

Still, no matter who the White House nominates, Quarles’ resignation was met with a sigh of relief among left-leaning Fed watchers.

‘’Quarles’ resignation will give the next vice chair for supervision more freedom in determining the path forward for regulation,’’ said Jeremy Kress, an expert on bank regulation at the University of Michigan and a former Fed lawyer. ‘’Reversing his policies will be less likely to draw vocal dissents and will make the process of setting regulation on the right track easier for whomever the next vice chair.’’

Quarles was nominated to the Fed by former president Donald Trump and, as vice chair for supervision, often talked about how the banking regulations ushered in after the Great Recession could benefit from gradual refining and fine-tuning.

Democrats have often criticized those moves, saying they make the financial system more vulnerable, even in times of economic strength. During a Senate hearing in May, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat from Massachusetts, told Quarles that ‘’our financial system will be safer when you’re gone.’’

Before joining the Fed, Quarles was founder and managing director of the Cynosure Group, a private investment firm. He also served in a range of positions in the Treasury Department under both Bush administrations and practiced as a banking lawyer.