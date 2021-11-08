Santander raises overdraft threshhold

Santander Bank on Monday raised its no-fee overdraft threshold from the previous level of $5 to an unusually high level of $100. The Boston institution, an arm of Madrid-based Banco Santander, said it’s the highest overdraft threshold of any traditional US bank; Pierre Habis, head of consumer and business banking, said the bank’s research covers all major banks in the country. Customers who write checks that prompt overdrafts of more than $100 would still need to pay the bank’s customary $35 overdraft fee. (Many banks charge an overdraft fee, regardless of the size of the overdraft.) Habis said the bank is trying to be more flexible for its small-business and individual customers. — JON CHESTO

INVESTING

Fidelity’s trading declines as meme stock frenzy cools

Fidelity Investments reported a sequential decline in trading activity in the third quarter, after a torrid first half of the year. Daily average trades totaled 2.4 million in the period, an 8 percent drop from the previous three-month period, the Boston-based company said Monday in a statement. Still, the figure was 12 percent higher than 2020′s third quarter. Some competitors also recorded a slowdown coming off of the first six months of the year, which included the retail-trading frenzy that drove up so-called meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s third-quarter transaction revenue dropped 41 percent from the previous three-month period. Charles Schwab’s average daily trades slipped to 5.5 million from 6 million. Fidelity said it ended the third quarter with $4.2 trillion in customer assets under management, about the same as the third quarter but up 22 percent from the same period last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Journalists at NYT unit that does product reviews plan to strike around Black Friday

Journalists at the New York Times Co.’s Wirecutter unit plan to strike during the product review website’s peak traffic period around Black Friday, joining a recent wave of threatened work stoppages by US workers. Over 90 percent of Wirecutter union members have voted to authorize a work stoppage lasting one or more days in late November, according to the NewsGuild, which represents around 1,300 other editorial and business workers at the Times. Two years ago the union secured recognition at Wirecutter as well. Members plan to protest what they say is the company’s refusal to agree to an initial collective bargaining agreement with significant guaranteed wage increases. They say the company is offering across-the-board raises of only 0.5 percent per year, with additional pay subject to management’s discretion about who deserves it. Wirecutter generates revenue for the company via subscriptions, digital ads, and commissions on purchases via affiliate links. The union, which represents around 70 editorial employees, said a strike would deprive the company of sought-after fresh content for at least 24 hours during the busiest week for its site, as customers seek out the brand’s carefully-researched reviews to help them pick their Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Citigroup says bank branches are here to stay

Citigroup will double down on branches in the six US metropolitan areas where it already operates as the bank sees clients continue to flock to physical locations. The lender opened a 7,000-square foot branch inside its New York headquarters on Monday as part of its broader commitment to lower Manhattan, Citigroup said in a statement. The company is still weighing options for expanding its branch footprint beyond its six US markets — New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. — said Gonzalo Luchetti, who oversees Citigroup’s US consumer-banking arm. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STOCK MARKET

Buffett is selling, signaling that the market may be headed down

Warren Buffett is signaling wariness with the soaring stock market as the billionaire investor extends a selling streak. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was a net seller of equities for the fourth straight quarter, a trend not seen in data going back to 2008. The company ended up selling almost $2 billion more in stocks than it purchased during the period, adding to a cash pile that climbed to a record $149.2 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney+ to stream 13 Marvel movies in IMAX

Walt Disney Co.’s subscription streaming service, Disney+, will show 13 Marvel titles in a widescreen format using technology from Imax Corp. Films including “Iron Man” and “Avengers: Endgame” will be available in the format starting on Nov. 12, the two-year anniversary of the service. With the expanded aspect ratio, some film sequences will look as much as 26 percent larger, meaning more of the picture visible previously in theaters can be seen. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COSMETICS

Coty stock up as makeup sales increase post-pandemic

Coty Inc. shares jumped more than 15 percent after the cosmetics maker’s profit forecast topped Wall Street’s expectations, buoyed by recovering demand for makeup and fragrances as pandemic restrictions continue to ease. The company also reported first-quarter sales and profit that topped expectations. The results show Coty is continuing to recover after pandemic-driven mask-wearing and social isolation hurt makeup sales last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

US power grid is in trouble, analysts say

The US power grid is becoming less resilient and reliable, with extreme weather leaving more Americans without electricity more often over the past several years, analysts for Fitch Ratings said. The country’s power networks are also less reliable than those in other industrialized countries, analysts said during a presentation Monday at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Hollywood, Fla. Extreme weather, now more frequent because of climate change, accounted for 25 percent of utility company downgrades from 2017 to 2021, Fitch said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

McDonald’s Corp. chief executive Chris Kempczinski is apologizing for text messages casting blame on the parents of two children who were killed in Chicago-area shootings. In an April message to Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the deaths of Adam Toledo and Jaslyn Adams, Kempczinski wrote, “Both the parents failed those kids, which I know is something you can’t say. Even harder to fix.” The communication was uncovered in a public-records request and made public by a coalition of community groups, including worker advocate Fight For $15. “Those comments were wrong, and I’m sorry,” Kempczinki said in a Nov. 6 video message viewed by Bloomberg News. The video was sent to McDonald’s employees, suppliers, and franchisees who own and operate more than 90 percent of McDonald’s restaurants. “I’m sorry I let you down, and I let myself down.” Toledo, 13, was killed by Chicago police earlier this year in the city’s Little Village neighborhood, which is predominantly Hispanic. While police initially said the boy was holding a gun, bodycam videos released in April showed he dropped the weapon before he was fatally shot by an officer. In April, 7-year-old Adams was shot and killed, and her father was wounded, in a McDonald’s drive-through near Chicago’s Loop business district. Three men have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, including one who was seriously injured after he crashed a vehicle while trying to elude officers and then attempted to steal another vehicle, according to the Associated Press. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

