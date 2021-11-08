Stephen Kaufer, the cofounder and chief executive of Tripadvisor, will step down from his role in 2022, company officials announced on Monday. The search for his successor is underway.

Kaufer, who cofounded the Needham-based travel technology company in 2000, said it is time for a change.

“Given our strong position, the talented teams driving our plans forward, and after over 20 years at Tripadvisor, I believe now is the best time to announce my plans to step away from the company next year,” he said in a statement. “I have such respect and appreciation for all the teams over the years who have made this company what it is today.”