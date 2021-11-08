“He explained who he was and that they wanted to come in and eat,” Breault said. “He wanted to be in at a certain time and out at a certain time because they were catching a flight out of Boston.”

Shatner stopped in at Rino’s Place in East Boston on Saturday night, according to restaurant manager Cheryl Breault. She said that she got a call from Shatner’s manager, Gary, earlier that evening.

Actor William Shatner was in town over the weekend and apparently in the mood for some Southern Italian cuisine.

Lucky for Shatner, best known as Captain Kirk of “Star Trek,” Rino’s had availability (the tiny, popular Italian restaurant doesn’t always). Shatner dined with his manager and his driver, Breault said, adding that Shatner “was the nicest man.”

Advertisement

The group ordered the grilled octopus, little necks in red sauce, stuffed eggplant, and pasta primavera, Breault said.

“Then they got dessert and coffee and left real quick,” Breault added, but not before Shatner posed for a photo with some of the Rino’s staff out front.

The restaurant was packed on Saturday with a line outside, according to Breault, and Shatner was well-recognized. Rino’s, is no stranger to celebrity guests. Restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri, for example, was “just here,” she said. “He always comes in when he’s in town.” Fieri and Rino’s chef-owner, Tony DiCenso, are “good friends,” she added. Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have also frequented the Eastie eatery.

Shatner, 90, was around this weekend for Rhode Island Comic Con, a three-day convention where the actor was a featured celebrity guest, according to this year’s lineup. Shatner recently made news when he became the oldest person to go to space. In October, he joined Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, on an up-and-down space hop.

Advertisement

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

In a post shared to Rino’s Facebook page, commenters took the bait when the restaurant referred to Shatner “down to earth.”













Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.