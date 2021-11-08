Most resorts in New England offer a variety of lessons for adult beginners and children, including all the larger ski and snowboarding mountains. We looked at some of the smaller, perhaps less intimidating, gems that throw out a big (heated) welcome mat for first-timers hitting the green trails. Here are five of our favorites.

Learning to ski or snowboard has its challenges. It takes patience, time, a decent fitness level, and the optimism (hope) that one day if you keep trying you will indeed make it down the mountain without falling. It has its rewards, too, least of all finding a way to enjoy winter in New England. Also, think of the new places you’ll discover, the fresh air and exercise, camaraderie with friends and family, and gorgeous mountain views. Ready to give it a try? (Sure you are!)

BROMLEY

Peru, Vt.

Fact: It’s a lot more fun and easier to enjoy the slopes under sunny skies. Veteran skiers and boarders call them the coveted bluebird days. It’s one of the reasons we like Bromley in southern Vermont, dubbed Vermont’s Sun Mountain. It’s New England’s only south-facing ski resort, which means warmer temps and softer snow (yes, you will fall). On clear days, the slopes are drenched in sunshine.

The mountain has 47 trails across 178 acres, and 32 percent of them are for beginners. Nearly 100 percent of the beginner terrain has snowmaking, too. There’s a separate learning area with a Magic Carpet, and lots of chairlift-served beginner terrain. When you get those turns down, take the Sun Mountain Express chair to the summit for views, and then ski down the meandering, green Run-Around Trail. All trails end at the centralized base area, so it’s easy to meet up with family and friends. Book one of the slopeside accommodations for ski-in ski-out convenience. The one- to four-bedroom condos include woodburning fireplaces and full kitchens. 802-824-5522, www.bromley.com

Young beginners learn how to ski at Gunstock. Courtesy/Gunstock

GUNSTOCK

Gilford, N.H.

“I learned to ski at Gunstock” is an oft-heard phrase, as each year skiers and snowboarders return to introduce the sport to a new generation. This New Hampshire resort, less than a two-hour drive from Boston, does a great job of giving beginners their own space, separate from speeding experts. The beginner terrain has its own lift, too, which means first-timers quickly learn how to load and unload a chair and have access to longer runs.

The resort spreads over 2,200 acres, with 227 skiable acres, 48 trails, and seven lifts. Once you tackle the green circles, the rest of the mountain opens up with some glorious, easy-does-it intermediate terrain, giving beginners plenty of trails on which to progress their skills.

And, as you work your way up the mountain, you’ll have expansive, gorgeous views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the White Mountains. www.gunstock.com

Crotched Mountain dubs beginners the "FT/NEs," the First-Time/Never-Evers. Crotched Mountain

CROTCHED MOUNTAIN

Bennington, N.H.

They love beginners at this friendly resort in southern New Hampshire, affectionately dubbing them the “FT/NEs,” the First-Time/Never-Evers. The mountain, with 25 trails across more than 100 acres, is set up to provide a fluid progression for learning. Beginners start out at The Bump, where they learn to slide on snow. The next step is the Magic Carpet surface, and then on to the Launch Pad area. There’s also an easy-to-load chairlift that gets beginners farther up the mountain, with access to the green meandering Super Nova trail.

The ski and snowboard school instructors are highly regarded, and on Sunday afternoons, from 1 to 5 p.m., you’ll find them in the beginner areas offering tips, free of charge. “We use it as a hands-on approach to encourage and help beginners,” says Tom Kirlin, Crotched Mountain Ski & Ride School manager. “We do the same all over the mountain when we see a need.” The tips are great, but your best bet is to sign up for one of the resort’s learn-to-ski packages. 603-588-3668, www.crotchedmtn.com

JIMINY PEAK

Hancock, Mass.

You’ll find an easy-does-it vibe at this midsize resort in the Taconic Mountains in the Berkshires. The resort has 45 runs, spread over 167 acres, and more than 50 percent of its terrain is devoted to beginner and intermediate skiers and boarders. There’s a separate learning area for beginners with its own lift, but once you master a few turns, you’ll have access to much of the mountain. Beginners can hop on the chair to the 2,380-foot summit, visit the Hendricks Summit Lodge, take in some nice mountain views, and ski the winding green Left Bank trail back down to the base.

All trails drop into a small village with a lodge, snowsports school, children’s center, restaurants, brewery, and ski-in ski-out accommodations. We like Jiminy Peak’s eco-friendly ethos, too. It’s one of the first ski resorts in North America that gets 100 percent of its electrical power from renewable sources. 413-738-5500, www.jiminypeak.com

A skier traverses a trail at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, as the sun sets. Marty Basch

SHAWNEE PEAK

Bridgton, Maine

A lot of folks have learned how to ski and board at beloved Shawnee Peak, the longest-operating ski resort in Maine. The resort dates to the mid-1930s, when several groups worked together to develop the northern slopes of Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton. They started with a single 1.5-mile trail.

Today, the ski area has 40 trails, seven glades, three terrain parks, and snowmaking on 98 percent of its terrain. First-timers have two carpet lifts accessing a separate beginners’ area, along with a triple chairlift to the Rabbit Run and Easy Turn green trails.

It also has a big mountain-style amenities, including two base areas each with a lodge and cafeteria, Blizzard’s Pub, and on-mountain lodging, and it has the most night skiing in New England, open 3:30 p.m. to closing, Monday-Saturday, and holiday Sundays. 207-647-8444, www.shawneepeak.com

Lessons from a professional instructor can help beginners get off to a good start. Courtesy/Cranmore

CRANMORE MOUNTAIN RESORT

North Conway, N.H.

The Cranmore Snowsport School is considered one of the top schools in the industry, teaching beginners to ski and snowboard for more than 80 years. They use the patented Terrain Based Learning method of teaching, which uses a variety of terrain features, like mini pipes and rollers, to develop basic sliding skills.

“This tool creates a better experience for first-timers, providing a safe, controlled environment,” says Rebecca Deschenes, director of marketing. “Athletic or non-athletic, wickedly enthused or slightly scared, in the end, each student shares a common goal: fun!”

The mountain has 56 trails and nine lifts spread over 170 acres. For added convenience, book a stay at the on-mountain Kearsarge Brook two- and three-bedroom condominiums, with separate kitchen, dining, and living areas. There are also small hotel rooms for rent. www.cranmore.com

