An autopsy of a 71-year-old Nashua woman has determined that she was murdered, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday.
Cynthia Toupin died from sharp force trauma to her neck, Formella said in a joint statement with Nashua police. She was found dead inside her home on Thursday.
Toupin’s grandson, 27-year-old Jacob Abraham, was arrested in Lowell last week on a warrant charging him with Toupin’s murder, officials said. He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday morning as a fugitive from justice.
He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in New Hampshire.
