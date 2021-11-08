A Boston man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for illegal gun possession, federal prosecutors said.

Rahshjeem Benson, 39, was convicted in July for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said.

Benson was arrested in April 2019 after he was seen selling cocaine outside a bar near Copley Square, officials said. Benson was carrying a loaded revolver in his sweatshirt pocket, prosecutors said.