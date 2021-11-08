A Boston man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for illegal gun possession, federal prosecutors said.
Rahshjeem Benson, 39, was convicted in July for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said.
Benson was arrested in April 2019 after he was seen selling cocaine outside a bar near Copley Square, officials said. Benson was carrying a loaded revolver in his sweatshirt pocket, prosecutors said.
Benson was prohibited from carrying a gun or ammunition because of previous felony convictions for drug trafficking and unlawful gun possession. Investigators found that the revolver had been stolen from a car in New Hampshire three weeks earlier, prosecutors said.
Text messages taken from Benson’s phone also revealed he had been selling cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl at the Copley bar and other nearby locations for months, prosecutors said.
