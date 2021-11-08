A firefighter at the scene of a multiple-car crash on Route 1 in Sharon on Sunday, Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

A crash on Route 1 in Sharon Sunday night closed both sides of the highway for about two hours, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet around 9:30 p.m. that the northbound and southbound sides of Route 1 were closed at Old Post Road due to a crash. The department said in a follow-up tweet at 11:45 p.m. that the scene was cleared and both sides of the highway had reopened.