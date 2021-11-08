A crash on Route 1 in Sharon Sunday night closed both sides of the highway for about two hours, officials said.
The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet around 9:30 p.m. that the northbound and southbound sides of Route 1 were closed at Old Post Road due to a crash. The department said in a follow-up tweet at 11:45 p.m. that the scene was cleared and both sides of the highway had reopened.
A department spokeswoman said State Police responded to the crash and referred questions to that agency.
State Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information late Sunday night.
Advertisement
In #Sharon, crash Rt. 1 N & S at Old Post Rd., Rt. 1 closed both directions in area.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 8, 2021
Scene clear, road back open. https://t.co/iKyddQr8kI— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 8, 2021
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.