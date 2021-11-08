“We had to wait almost 3 years to receive a small sense of justice following my husband Chris’ death at the hands of Matthew Potter,” said McCallum’s widow, Kathy McCallum, in one statement.

McCallum’s family recalled him in statements released to the Globe Monday, following the conviction last week of 38-year-old Matthew Potter in connection with the fight on the night of Jan. 26, 2019, outside the American Legion located in Quincy’s Squantum section. Potter was sentenced to three to four years in state prison.

Relatives of Christopher McCallum, a Bridgewater father of three who was killed in a fight outside a Quincy bar in January 2019 on Monday said they were heartened his assailant was convicted last week of involuntary manslaughter, calling the devoted family man “someone everyone would love.”

She thanked investigators who worked on the case and said her family takes “solace in the knowledge that Matthew Potter has been found guilty by a jury and will serve 3 to 4 years in prison for his reckless actions, however no sentence will ever equal the life sentence imposed on all of us without Chris in our lives.”

During the fight outside the bar, authorities have said, a witness saw McCallum “turn head first, body following, and fall flat on his back, consistent with being punched or assaulted.”

Prosecutors said Potter was acting aggressive and throwing punches, and one witness reported seeing Potter within arm’s length of McCallum’s unconscious body. McCallum was later pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center, where doctors documented “numerous skull fractures, an orbital fracture, bruising on his left bicep, abrasions on his face, [and] severe brain trauma,” prosecutors said in court papers.

Kathy McCallum gave an emotional victim impact statement in Norfolk Superior Court following Potter’s conviction Nov. 2. Potter was also acquitted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and a third count of assault, legal filings show.

“Chris was my husband, the love of my life, and my best friend,” Kathy said from the witness stand. “He was the most loving father to our three amazing boys.”

She said he was happiest with family and friends and always had a smile on his face.

“He loved his life,” she said. “He didn’t deserve to have it taken from him.”

Describing her husband as a “true gentleman,” Kathy McCallum said he was “so much more than I could have ever hoped for” in a partner and “was such a devoted and loving husband and father.”

Chris McCallum, she said, didn’t teach their sons by words “but by actions.”

“He taught them what matters most in this life: to be respectful, caring and kind to others, because people will never remember you for what kind of car you drive, or how big your house was,” she said. “They’ll remember you for the person that you were.”

Chris McCallum’s mother, Cathy, also addressed the court and said her son was “an awesome guy.”

“Always a bright smile, always a kind word,” Cathy McCallum said. “He just was incredible. ... There will be a void forever that will exist in our lives.”

She said her son had visited her about an hour before he was killed in the fight.

“And I didn’t know it would be the last time I’d hug and kiss him, but it was,” she said.

In a separate family statement shared with the Globe Monday, the McCallums said Chris coached his oldest son Ryan in youth football from grade three through high school, but his death prevented him from watching Ryan captain the team his senior season and be selected as MIAA Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

Chris McCallum, the family continued, loved U2 and country music and helped one of his younger twin sons, Michael, play songs on piano and guitar. And he went above and beyond to encourage his other twin son Christopher’s interest in ice skating, building a neighborhood rink shortly before his death complete with benches, lighting and hockey nets to encourage group activities his son would enjoy, the family said.

“Chris was someone everyone would love as a father, husband, brother, son and friend and those who were lucky enough to know him consider ourselves blessed,” said the family statement. “We will forever miss out on all Chris still had to offer and will cherish the time we were together.”

Potter’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, told the Globe last week McCallum’s death was “truly a tragic” case but said McCallum’s blood alcohol level at the time was 0.26, and that McCallum’s brother had attacked Potter “in the parking lot unprovoked.”

Special prosecutor Daniel Bennett couldn’t be reached for comment.

The McCallum family statement, meanwhile, said Chris rarely stayed out late with friends and had only attended a fundraiser at the American Legion because he wanted to spend time with his twin brother Billy and listen to a cover band he’d hired for Billy’s bachelor party the previous March.

“Chris planned to spend the night rather than take the long drive back to Bridgewater and announced to the boys and Kathy before heading out, ‘Family Day tomorrow!’” said the statement.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.