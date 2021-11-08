EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A former Boy Scouts staff member has been indicted on a charge of second-degree child molestation stemming from his time at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation in 1986, the state attorney general announced Monday.
Richard McGrath, 58, of Charlton, Massachusetts, was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 13.
The Charlton Town Administrator, Andrew Golas, confirmed that McGrath’s date of birth and address in court records match those of a police officer in Charlton who retired in 2019 after 31 years on the force.
“This Office is committed, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Police, to the thorough investigation of all allegations of child sexual abuse, whether those allegations involve recent conduct or conduct dating back decades,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a news release.
McGrath was released on personal recognizance bail, meaning he didn’t have to post any money to secure his release. He was also issued a no-contact order with the alleged victim.
The Yawgoog Scout Reservation, in the village of Rockville, is operated by the Boy Scouts of America.
