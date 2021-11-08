Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 156.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m not a fan of the mini pancakes from Dunkin’. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 744,313 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 270 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 102Total deaths: 2,881

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is racking up her frequent flyer miles.

Advertisement

The former Rhode Island governor is scheduled to make her first trip to Asia Nov. 15 through Nov. 18, with stops in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, according to her press shop.

The trip comes as President Joe Biden has promised to work with Indo-Pacific partners on a regional economic framework and amid ever-present tensions with China.

”Rebuilding alliances with our like-minded partners is an essential part of our work to strengthen America’s global competitiveness,” she said. “President Biden has shown tremendous vision and leadership in his effort to jumpstart a regional economic framework, and I welcome the opportunity to partner with allies. On a range of issues—from supply chain resilience and semiconductors to cooperation on the digital economy and developing infrastructure—America’s economy is strongest when we lead by example and work with our allies.”

Raimondo is expected to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss supply chain resilience, digital economy and technology, common standards, and supporting regional infrastructure projects, her office said.

Raimondo played a key role in the infrastructure bill’s passage last week – and has lobbied the business community for support on Biden’s broader social spending package – but her attention could soon shift to international issues as the US attempts to address its supply chain challenges.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ North Kingstown school officials told high school boys’ basketball coach Aaron Thomas to stop conducting “body fat tests” on students alone in his office back in 2018, the school committee acknowledged Saturday after a six-hour meeting behind closed doors. Read more.

⚓ The deadline to get every health care worker in the state vaccinated passed a week ago, but two Rhode Island hospitals are still not in compliance with the mandate. Read more.

⚓ Brown University officials said there was no evidence of a credible threat Sunday night after receiving a bomb threat by phone. Read more.

⚓ Two Rhode Island wine lovers are challenging the state for its laws that prevent out-of-state wine retailers from shipping directly to a consumer, again. Read more.

⚓ New wind turbines are popping up on Providence’s waterfront. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Kelsey Nolan and Mike Fusco, two of the three co-founders of Bombi Gear, a new start-up that recently introduced a line of compact, lightweight, and eco-conscious travel strollers. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Many pregnant women embrace other vaccinations — most happily accept the flu and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis shots offered during pregnancy — but they are hesitant about the COVID shot. Read more.

⚓ Legalization of cannabis has kept its basic promises in Massachusetts, but festering glitches mean the state is no model. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Is it possible that the Patriots are the best team in the AFC? Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will be at CCRI in Warwick to celebrate National First-Generation Students Day at 2 p.m.

⚓ The Providence Downtown Design Review Committee meets at 4 p.m. to consider a proposal for a six-story residential building on Richmond Street.

⚓ The special commission on reapportionment (redistricting) meets in Warren at 6 p.m.

My previous column

Finally, there’s a sensible idea for public transportation in Providence.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Brown University professor Emily Oster about COVID-19, schools, and vaccines for kids.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.