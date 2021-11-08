“The staggered return to the school will allow for us to focus on students and provide them with the age appropriate support and space for a successful reentry,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius wrote parents last week.

Students in grades 2 through 6, along with students in the transition program, are scheduled to attend the first of the staggered reopenings. Students in grades 7 through 12 are set to return Tuesday.

The Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester will partially reopen Monday for some of its elementary students amid new safety protocols after the attack on Principal Patricia M. Lampron.

The school was closed for two days last week after Lampron was knocked unconscious allegedly by a 16-year-old girl who objected to being ordered off school grounds at dismissal time last Wednesday.

Lampron was unconscious for at least four minutes was hospitalized last week, and is now recovering at home, according to Cassellius.

The 16-year-old girl appeared last week in Dorchester Juvenile Court where not guilty pleas were entered to juvenile delinquency, to wit one count of assault and battery on a person over age 60 causing serious injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee, officials said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, in a statement, said the child will be prosecuted and also offered treatment for any issue that may have triggered the assault on Lampron.

Parents have called for enhanced protection for their children while juvenile justice advocates have cautioned that students could be further traumatized by the intensified security protocols.

The superintendent said the new measures include more teachers being outdoors to move students in and out of the school, additional district safety staff on hand, and uniformed Boston police in the area to be called if needed.

Material from prior Globe coverage was used in this story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.