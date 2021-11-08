But the chill won’t last this week. Many leaves are still hanging onto the trees, and there’s still an October look to the landscape as we start this second week of November.

We haven’t seen much of this type of weather in months. The temperature in Boston Sunday morning bottomed out at 34 degrees, the fifth below-average day in a row this month.

The first week of November has been colder and drier than average.

There are still leaves on many trees a result of such a milder October this year. Handout

Temperatures have been below average the past five days. dave epstein

During Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach back towards 60 degrees, about 3 to 7 degrees warmer than average, but it gets better from there.

Highs on Tuesday will be well into the 60s across much of New England. NOAA

A flow of milder air will stream northward later tonight. Temperatures will actually reach their lows around midnight and start to rise by morning. At sunrise, most of us will be at or over 40 degrees, and that’s going to set the stage to get into the 60s for Tuesday along with plenty of sunshine. This will definitely be one of the nicer days of the week.

High pressure as noted by multiple blue H’s will keep the east dry for the next few days. NOAA

The weather will remain mild on Wednesday, with more sunshine and readings at or above 60 degrees, just a slight pull back from the day before.

A little storm will go by early Thursday, with a sweeping cold front bringing temperatures back to average for the day. It will feel chilly again, with highs only in the lower-to-middle 50s.

The challenging part of the forecast this week comes on Friday and Saturday when a cold front approaches. Ahead of this front, the weather will be mild with some rain.

A line of showers and perhaps downpours will cross New England Friday into Saturday. (TropicalTidbits) Dave Epstein

The unknown is how quickly the front and any subsequent wave of low pressure will move east of New England. If the front slows down, showers are likely to linger into Saturday, but there’s also the chance that the showers end earlier on Saturday and we end up with a couple of dry days for the weekend. We won’t know until midweek how this will play out.

This is our first work week back on Standard Time. It is certainly easier to get up in the morning with light on the horizon around 6:00 a.m. and the sun coming up around 6:30 a.m. Of course, those evenings are now dark. We do however only have another 20 minutes of light loss in the afternoon and I always like to remind folks that the sunset on Thanksgiving is actually slightly earlier than the one on Christmas. If you’re light-challenged, the next 10 weeks can be tough.